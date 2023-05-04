A gardener’s list of chores for May is a long one. Much can be done to put food on the table and keep the yard looking good.

Native to Japan, big leaf hortensis, or French hydrangea, has been a favorite potted decorative plant at Easter and Mother’s Day for generations. This widely available seasonal flower with rounded clusters of colorful sepals instead of petals is a woody shrub, and some varieties of it are cold and hardy in our climate.

There are hardy landscape hydrangeas and there are greenhouse forcing varieties. The latter grows well in Lynchburg but their flower buds often do not survive winter.

Sun to partial shade meets the needs of these hydrangeas and they thrive in soils that have good drainage and moisture levels. Adding lime to their soil makes their flowers turn pink while adding aluminum sulfate makes them turn blue.

May is harvesting season for many of the vegetable crops you planted in March and April. The time has come to feast on lettuce, arugula, mustard, kale, spinach and beets.

May also is the time to harvest sweet baby carrots as you thin out your planting to establish a one-inch spacing between plants. The same is true of young beet plants.

Spinach plants normally send up a flower stalk and quit growing leaves at this time. It happens sooner or later in spring depending your planting date and daylength.

Our weather finally is warm enough to plant tomatoes this month. Their planting season continues to the end of June.

Tomatoes like rich soil well supplied with nutrients. This requires fertilizing at planting time and at least monthly through the summer.

There is no reason to spend money on a single parsley plant. You can sow $3 worth of parsley seeds directly in your garden and have dozens of them.

The time is right to divide many kinds of perennial flowers including fall bloomers, such as aster and mum. Summer-blooming flowers such as canna lilies also are candidates for division.

Zinnia seeds germinate readily when sown in May. No garden is complete without a row or cluster of tall zinnia plants providing nectar for bees and butterflies while making excellent flowers for cutting and displaying in a vase.

May brings out the aphids, also known as plant lice. These insects pierce tender spring plant tissues and suck vital fluids from plants while injecting viruses and dripping their liquid waste all over the place including on car windshields.

Aphids proliferate rapidly due to their great reproductive potential. Females give birth to live young without fertilization by males and many of their offspring can be born pregnant.

The tiny green larvae of sawflies, also called rose slugs, have been chewing away at the undersides of rose leaves. The result is an raggedy looking rose bush.

One solution is to spray the plants with a forceful burst of water from your garden hose. Others include spraying with insecticidal soap, carbaryl or deltamethrin products.