The gardening season really takes off in March. Weather will be warm enough to go outdoors and get something done.

Landscape beds planted with shrubs and flowers may need your attention. Cutting back the remains of last year’s growth must be finished soon, before perennials send up new stems and leaves.

This is quite true for liriope and peony, both of which will begin their above ground growth by mid-month. Ornamental grasses such as fountain grass, miscanthus and bluestem are cut down to a height of four inches every year at this time.

Leaves and other organic matter littering landscape beds can be raked up and put in your compost pile. After raking, it is time to pull weeds and consider an application of fresh mulch to prevent further weed growth.

Top dressing your beds with fresh mulch every spring conserves soil moisture and promotes healthy plant growth. This practice also gives a sense of unity to your landscape when you mulch all of your beds with the same color and type of mulch.

Lawns and beds with a history of crabgrass may be treated this month with a weed preventer or pre-emergence herbicide. This prolific weed is guaranteed to return if you do not apply mulch or take other measures to keep it out of your yard.

Roses are pruned in March to stimulate new stems that will bear flowers in spring, summer and fall. This month is also the time to plant bare root rose bushes you order from mail order companies such as www.edmundsroses.com, www.heirloomroses.com and www.jacksonandperkins.com.

Pruning season starts in March, one of the best months for reducing the size and managing the growth of shrubbery, shade trees, flowering trees, fruit trees and evergreens. One exception is fig, which is better left unpruned until new leaves appear on branches not killed by the Christmas freeze.

Planting can begin as soon as your soil is dry enough to work in. There is no need to wait any longer.

Garden centers will have viola, pansy, snapdragon and dianthus in stock, and these flowers are not hurt by frost which continues to be a factor this month. Other cold hardy plants to set out in yards and gardens are trees, shrubs, berries and all other fruits.

March is too cold for planting basil outdoors. Better choices are cilantro, dill and parsley seeds sown directly in your garden soil.

Potato planting time traditionally is St. Patrick’s Day. This Peruvian vegetable was the main food source for Irish people until the great potato famine (1845-1852) caused one million to starve and another million to emigrate to America.

You will digging fresh spuds from your garden in July if you plant in March. It is best to buy special seed potatoes instead of planting potatoes from the grocery store because they are treated with chemicals to prevent sprouting.

Other vegetables to plant outdoors this month include radish, turnip, collard, carrot, beet, kale mustard, arugula, spinach, lettuce and mesclun.