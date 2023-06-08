Some plants are more difficult to grow than others. Gardenia is one of them.

Q. Hello! I am unsure if you still work for Va. Cooperative Extension but I’m reaching out with a gardening question and I know you can help. I have a few gardenia bushes with severe whitefly infestation. The bushes are 75% brown and “crispy” with new growth only at the ends of branches. Is it too late to save them? I suspect a secondary fungal infection and am unsure about how to go about that treatment, or if I should even bother trying. — M.L., Lynchburg

A. Growing gardenias is easier said than done. Your challenges include extreme winter weather and whiteflies which are a major pest of gardenia, resistant to insecticides, hard to control and almost impossible to eliminate. Virginia Tech’s 2023 pest management guide suggests a long list of insecticides that provide some degree of whitefly control and it mentions spraying every three weeks. They range from nerve poisons such as bifenthrin, permethrin and malathion to less toxic things such as neem oil, soybean oil and insecticidal soap. Also listed is imidacloprid, a systemic insecticide suspected of widespread honey bee mortality. Your best option is to give up on gardenias and plant something else. If sweet scent is desirable you could consider a rose, lilac or a fall blooming camellia such as Survivor. Although I retired 13 years ago, I welcome questions of all kinds about landscaping, lawns, flowers, vegetables, houseplants and more. They help me write columns that reflect the concerns of local gardeners and stay informed about what is going on, so please send more questions.

Q. My lawn service contractor sprayed my lawn for weeds on a very windy day which resulted in considerable damage to my gardens, shrubs and flowers. Are the fruits and vegetables safe to eat? Will the plants recover? The worst and most visible damage is to tomatoes, small camellias and low limbs on dogwoods. I have early tomatoes that are now ripe. — N.R., Lynchburg

A. Lawn companies often treat dandelions and similar broadleaf weeds with mixtures of herbicides that include an ingredient called 2,4-D. The food crops are not safe to eat because it is systemic in nature and residues of it will be on and inside the fruits and vegetables. Perennial plants such as fruit trees could possibly show the effects of 2,4-D for years into the future, or they could grow normally and look healthy next year. Your yard is a victim of herbicide drift, a phenomenon covered at length in certification training courses and continuing education programs for commercial pesticide applicators, and spraying herbicides on a windy day is illegal. Perhaps your contractor needs to have a conversation with a Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pesticide investigator to clarify the need to avoid drift.

Q. When is the best time to divide bearded irises? — J.A., Amherst

A. July and August are ideal, though you can start doing it this month too.