The end of summer is not the end of gardening season. You will find plenty of things to do in September.

Garden soil has begun cooling off as the days get shorter and that means the time to plant spinach has come. Its seeds germinate best when the soil measures less than 90 degrees, somewhere closer to 70.

Spinach is a cold hardy autumn vegetable that combines well with fall blooming pansies and chrysanthemums. Although it may appear to be a delicate leafy green, spinach has staying power under extreme winter conditions.

When you sow seeds at the end of summer, spinach plants will produce some edible leaves in the fall before going dormant in winter. Then they perk up in March and reward you with succulent new leaves in April at a time when you really crave something fresh in your diet.

To have baby leaf spinach three to five weeks after planting, you need to sow 40 seeds per foot of row. If you prefer regular size mature spinach plants, sow only 10.

For maximum color, keep your Christmas cactus fertilized as fall approaches. It will soon be in the process of developing flower buds, and leaving your plant outdoors until the end of October will give it the exposure to cool temperatures required to make it bloom in winter.

Other houseplants grown for foliage instead of flowers do not need any more fertilizer until spring. Their growth cycle is winding down and will soon be at low ebb.

Houseplants spending the summer outdoors on porches, decks and terraces must come in before night temperatures get too low. You can choose to do it in an orderly and relaxed fashion this month or perhaps in a last minute rush next month when a frost is predicted.

Bulbs to plant in fall include lily, tulip, daffodil, crocus and many others. Now is the time to order specific varieties from mail-order bulb retailers unless you are content to plant whatever is available locally.

Sprinkling pre-emergence herbicide granules and covering the ground with mulch are two ways to prevent an influx of winter weeds in flower and shrub gardens. Their names are common chickweed, hairy bittercress and henbit.

All of September is prime time for sowing grass seed. For best results, get a package of grass seed that includes several varieties, including creeping red fescue if there is a shady spot to be planted.

Straw is often scattered over a newly seeded lawn area. This conserves soil moisture and enhances seed germination, and it is recommended where you are unable to sprinkle the seeded area with water regularly.

Straw contains the stems and seeds of small grain plants such as wheat and barley. When you spread it on a lawn, the results could resemble a field of grain.

Last spring, the outlook for figs was bleak. Although it appeared they got zapped by the Christmas freeze and their fruit bearing branches looked dead, the fig harvest is now in full swing.