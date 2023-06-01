Your gardening options are wide open in June. Seeds germinate rapidly in the warm soil and there is zero chance of anything like frost.

As soils warm up, microbial activity kicks into high gear. This is particularly important if you are using organic fertilizers.

These products contain nitrogen, a major plant nutrient, in organic forms that plant roots cannot take up. Soil microbes such as bacteria mineralize the nitrogen and turn it into ammonium which readily converts to nitrate, a form preferred by plants.

Summer’s heat, humidity and drought can be hard on the cool season fescues, ryegrasses and bluegrasses grown in lawns. Raising your lawn mower blade’s cutting height takes priority this month because taller grass has deeper root growth which helps when the weather turns hot and dry.

Mowing your lawn too short is the last thing you want to do as summer approaches. The energy for growth and recovery from pests, disease, drought and foot traffic comes from carbohydrates produced in grass leaves via photosynthesis.

To prepare your lawn for summer’s stresses, you could apply a fertilizer such as 0-0-7. The potash it contains improves drought tolerance and disease resistance in plants.

Tomato plants show their vining nature in June as their stems elongate in search of sunshine. By now your plants are ready for mulching, fertilization and support with a trellis, stake or wire cage.

Their bright yellow flowers may attract pollinating insects but tomato plants are self-pollinating (female and male parts are in the same flower) and do not require their help. In outdoor situations, vibrations from air movement and wind cause pollen to release and produce tomato fruit, while greenhouse tomato growers have been known to use special vibration devices to enhance tomato pollination.

Rhododendrons bloomed last month and now is the preferred time to prune them. You could start with deadheading if you have the time to pinch or cut out the remains of their flowers.

Next you could pinch their tender new stems to make the plants more compact and floriferous. You may also have to prune low to the ground to remove any major branches killed by rhododendron borers.

Reducing the size of a large rhododendron involves pruning just above side shoots or branches where leaves currently exist. If you prune it down to bare, stems there may never be any further growth.

Vegetables have been productive with gardeners enjoying the flavor of fresh peas (snow, snap, shelling), radishes, lettuce, spinach and more. To continue the trend, you need to replant beets, beans, squash and lettuce if you want to keep the harvest going as long as possible.

Planting season for tomatoes extends to the end of June. This whole month is perfect timing for pumpkins, gourds and winter squashes such as butternut, acorn and delicata.

Squash bugs are a huge pest to look out for. They are guaranteed to attack squashes of all kinds plus pumpkins.

Japanese beetles will be around by the 20th. So will bagworms.