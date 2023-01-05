Don Davis: Gardening resolutions for the new year

Adopting some New Year’s resolutions could make your life better. This particularly is true if they involve gardening.

Becoming a gardener is the right decision for those who never have cared for plants. The rewards include exercise, stress reduction and fresh food.

Resolve to sow seeds instead of buying potted flowering and vegetable plants for your garden. This will save money while expanding your opportunities to grow the best of new and older plant varieties.

Focus on flowers and vegetables that have won awards from All America Selections when choosing seeds to plant. This nonprofit funded by the seed industry tests new plant varieties and recognizes the best ones every year in programs that have popularized superior plants such as Sugar Snap pea, Big Beef tomato and Purple Wave petunia.

Install a bird bath and keep its water changed regularly during mosquito season to prevent their eggs from hatching into larvae and their pupae from emerging as winged adults. Grow a pot of Beacon Red impatiens on your porch where you can sit beside it and watch hummingbirds feed while you have morning coffee.

Plant a garden with children. Help them grow pole beans and morning glories on the stalks of tall sunflowers.

Pruning can be a subject of your New Year’s resolutions. You can decide to stop shearing all of your shrubs and begin to prune more selectively to maintain their natural shapes.

Consider a resolution to stop planting English ivy, Japanese barberry and other invasive plants. Take a chain saw to your Bradford pear tree, the worst invasive plant of all, and cut it down to the ground.

Mockingbirds and robins eat the red berries of American holly trees and spread their seeds widely. When you see holly seedlings volunteering in your flower beds, pot them up and give them to friends as gifts.

Consider birds and wildlife, including pollinators, when planting flowers, shrubs and trees. Choose those native to our area including coneflower, button bush and sweet bay magnolia.

Also consider fragrance. The fall blooming camellia called Survivor will perfume your yard with white flowers that smell sweeter than a rose.

Resolve to reduce your use of plastic. You can recycle old plastic pots and trays by soaking them in a 10% solution of household bleach to eliminate fungi that cause root rot and other diseases.

Make a decision to burn less gasoline. Perhaps a cordless electric lawn mower, leaf blower or chainsaw is in your future.

Take the time to knock your root-bound old peace lily out of its pot, cut the root ball in quarters and plant each one in its own pot. Then you will have four peace lilies for indoor décor.

Resolve to learn about gardening and use your skills to help others by joining Extension’s 2023 Master Gardener volunteer training class, which meets Monday and Thursday mornings starting Feb. 9 and ending April 13. Applications are due Jan. 17, and they are on the Lynchburg Master Gardener website (www.hcmga).