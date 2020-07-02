Don Davis: Gardening rewards continue in July

The rewards of gardening continue through July with fresh food and home beautification. To keep them coming you need to stay busy.
Sidedressing is something to consider after last month’s heavy rains. This cultural practice involves fertilizing flowers and vegetables with a product containing nitrogen, an essential element easily carried out of topsoil by excessive rain or irrigation.
Your tomatoes definitely are ready for it. Keeping these heavy feeders fertilized on a regular basis is one of the keys to a good harvest.
Garden space once occupied by peas, radishes and broccoli now can be planted with new crops to keep your land and containers productive into the fall. The list includes fast growing herbs such as basil, cilantro and dill plus vegetables such as cucumber, summer squash (zucchini, crook neck, etc.), winter squash (butternut, acorn, etc.), pumpkin, bean, beet, carrot, cole crops (broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage) and the Swede turnip or rutabaga.
Lawns are showing plenty of fungal activity thanks to the prolonged warm, wet weather. Many lawns turned yellow when they came down with melting out, a disease caused by the helminthosporium fungus.
Tall fescue lawns have rhizoctonia brown patch, a disease that looks worse than it really is. While you may be tempted to apply the lawn fungicides sold in stores, it is better to let the diseases run their course and if necessary reseed any badly affected areas.
To keep weeds in check, it is always best to control them before they flower and form seeds. A single crabgrass plant can produce 150,000 seeds and a purslane can make 1.8 million.
Iris plants are ready for division and transplanting. The first step in the process is to cut their leaves down to a height of eight inches.
July is ideal for increasing your supply of boxwoods by rooting stem cuttings or slips in containers or in the ground. Provide a shady environment until they have developed a root system.
Stem cuttings of geranium and Christmas cactus will root readily in a container of potting soil. The same is true of Chinese evergreen, Swiss cheese plant and Swedish ivy.
This month is the perfect time to repot houseplants because the warm weather promotes rapid root growth into the new soil. You can do the job outdoors where making a mess with potting soil does not matter.
Fertilizer is good for houseplants in July. Also helpful is watering them repeatedly over a single six-hour period and allowing the drainage water to carry toxic salts out of the pot in a cultural practice called leaching.
Roses are fertilized this month and next. After that, stop applying nitrogen fertilizer and let them harden off for winter.
It is time to look for onion recipes. Harvest is in full swing and these healthful vegetables are widely available. Eat your sweet onions first. They do not last long in storage compared to the more pungent onions.
Hungry Japanese beetles are going to be around all month. Good luck.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
