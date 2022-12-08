Don Davis: Gift ideas for your favorite gardeners this year

Gardeners enjoy useful gifts. Stores, catalogs and websites are the places to shop.

Anyone who has flowers, herbs and vegetables to pick would appreciate the woven oak harvesting baskets sold by reneesgarden.com. A Maryland family business has been making these sturdy baskets for 140 years, weaving them by hand using grain-cut splints of rot-resistant white oak wood. They have drop handles to help you haul the heaviest squashes and beefsteak tomatoes, and a 12x18x4-inch model will run you $119.95. It could be the last harvest basket you will need for the next 20 years.

Do-it-yourself deer fences made of black plastic mesh that is almost invisible are available from websites such as deerfencing.com and critterfence.com. You get a one-inch mesh rodent exclusion zone at the bottom of Fence Kit X08, which is 100 feet long and seven and a half feet tall. It includes fence posts and costs $559.

Indoor gardeners suffering through dark winter days along with their potted snake plants and fiddle leaf figs may want to boost plant growth with artificial lighting. The Agrobrite Floor LED Plant Lamp from hydrofarm.com adjusts from 48 to 61 inches so it is just right for vines and larger houseplants. It produces full spectrum light wavelengths that mimic natural outdoor daylight, and the flexible neck of this $86.39 unit allows you to direct the light where it is needed most.

The Wildlife Habitat Blend of native grasses from wildseedfarms.com will provide cover and a food source for wild birds and small mammals. It grows to a height of four feet and includes many perennials that come back every year. You get a one-pound bag of seeds that includes switchgrass, little bluestem, big bluestem, sand lovegrass, partridge pea, sideoats grama, black-eyed Susan, Canadian wild rye, Engelmann daisy, purple prairie clover, Illinois bundleflower and alfalfa for $24.50.

Square Mix Succulent Garden and Heart Mix Succulent Garden both have a custom designed liner that retains moisture and promotes plant health. You get several varieties of these low-maintenance houseplants in either shape of wooden planter for $69.95 from parkseed.com. This is the perfect gift for new gardeners because succulents are fool proof as long as you do not over water them.

Massive top-grade Amaryllis bulbs from Holland can produce four flower stalks with up to six huge flowers on each one, and they are available at whiteflowerfarm.com. These long-lived winter flowering plants come growing in fancy pots for about $100 and as bare bulbs for only $27. White Flower Farm’s selection ranges from the common Apple Blossom to Flamenco Queen, and more than 20 other hard-to-find varieties of amaryllis.

For stocking stuffers you could shop at growitalian.com. They have biodegradable untreated pine or fir plant labels ($4.50 for 24) and a garden marker pen ($5.95) for writing the names of your plants on them. Its ink is said to last all season without fading.