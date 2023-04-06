Evergreen azaleas are essential shrubs for Central Virginia gardens, prized for their colorful flowers and attractive leaves. Growing them successfully involves some cultural practices unnecessary for most other shrubs.

First of all, azaleas must have a well-drained soil or their roots will become infected by pathogenic fungi that cause a fatal disease called root rot. To learn about your soil’s drainage qualities you could dig a hole, fill it with water and see how long it takes to soak in.

Most of the soils found around homes have adequate drainage, though they may not be ideal for azaleas. These shrubs have shallow fibrous roots which need good aeration to thrive, and you can provide that by mixing plenty of peat moss or finely ground pine bark into the soil at planting time.

Bringing in additional soil and building a raised bed six to 12 inches tall is one way to guarantee your azaleas have the drainage they need. It is the best way to go if your soil is less than perfect for azaleas and you are installing a group planting.

Azaleas are acid loving plants which prefer a soil pH between 4.5 and 6. Fortunately, many of the soils in our area are acidic, and if yours is not acidic enough you can sprinkle sulfur on it.

Partial or light shade is better than full sun for azaleas. They grow well in the filtered sunlight under tall oaks and pines, and along the east and north sides of your home where they get protection from extreme sun and heat.

Places with heavy or dense shade do not meet the needs of azaleas. Leaves will be sparse and flowers could be absent under sunless conditions.

Locations near black walnut trees are not suitable for azaleas. The tree roots contain juglone, a natural toxin that kills them.

Buying healthy azalea plants of known varieties will improve your chances of success. Big box stores sell azaleas under names such as “Red”, “White” or “Pink”, while retail nurseries will have them labeled with a specific variety name.

Most kinds of azaleas are cold hardy around here, including Delaware Valley White, Girard’s Crimson, Coral Bells, Mother’s Day and Tradition. Retailers may also carry Formosa, George Tabor and other Southern Indica varieties that do not survive winter in Lynchburg.

Plant your new azaleas in holes twice as wide as their root balls and not very deep. A well-planted azalea will have a third of its root ball situated above ground and covered in pine bark mulch.

To stimulate root growth, be sure to use a knife to score the root ball before planting. Cut the root mass from top to bottom in three places.

Azalea flower buds are a favorite deer food. You will either have to erect a fence around your plants or spray them with a deer repellent.

These guidelines also apply to other members of the azalea family. They include rhododendron, pieris, blueberry and camellia.