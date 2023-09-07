Insects have had all summer to grow and reproduce. The ones you may encounter this month range from harmless curiosities to aggressive stinging insects.

This is the time of year when you can witness dozens of huge cream-colored grubs crawling across your driveway on their backs. These larvae of green June beetles come out of the ground at night and go back underground as the sun rises. They are also called land shrimp, and their flavor will be improved if you provide a diet of cornmeal before using them in recipes.

A bizarre looking turquoise caterpillar with bright orange horns growing out of its head called hickory horned devil may get your attention in September when it crawls down out of the leafy canopies of hickory trees. About the size of a hot dog, it is the larva of royal walnut moth.

Oak trees harbor caterpillars called orange striped oakworm which devour the leaves on one or two of their branches. There is no harm done unless you park your car under the tree where the pest’s droppings accumulate.

A red and black fuzzy looking ant could show up on your porch or in the grass. This inch-long insect, also called cow killer, is actually a venomous wingless wasp. It has a particularly bad sting and sensitive victims could lapse into a groggy incoherent state and need a doctor.

A swarm of tiny flies in your kitchen is likely to be fruit flies. These pests are a nuisance in late summer when peaches, tomatoes and other ripe fruits get brought indoors.

The whole life cycle of a fruit fly is finished in eight to 10 days so keeping your perishables in the refrigerator for a while will starve them out. Avoid putting tomato and fruit trimmings in your trash can.

Sugar is rising in figs as they ripen. This attracts ants that infest the maturing fruit and make it unappetizing.

One way to prevent ants in your figs is to put a sticky barrier (Tanglefoot, etc.) on the fig’s trunks near the ground. Another way to deal with them is to harvest your figs before they reach a state of full maturity, before they start oozing sugar.

If you observe some large insects stripping bark off your lilac bush, stay away from them. These giant European hornets, aka bell hornets, can be very aggressive or docile depending on their mood.

In the dry soil under the eaves of your house, you may see a series of small holes, wide at the top and narrow at the bottom. Those are pit traps made by ant lions, aka doodlebugs, in which they catch prey such as ants.

Growers of turnip, cabbage and kale may notice richly colored red and black bugs crawling around sucking juice out of the crops’ leaves and trying to ruin the harvest. These are a species of stink bug called harlequin bug.

Hand picking is effective. Organic gardeners spray with neem oil and insecticidal soap.