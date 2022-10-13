Don Davis: Harvest vegetables in fall for superior quality

Vegetables harvested in fall have superior quality. You can continue harvesting as long as the weather cooperates.

Beets have the best flavor and texture when you harvest them young, at the size of a golf ball. And they remain good later in life when they approach the size of an orange.

Heads of broccoli are ready for cutting when they are between four and 10 inches across. If their yellow flowers have begun to bloom, you are harvesting too late for peak quality.

Cabbages split and begin to rot if you leave them in your garden past maturity. They are ready to harvest when they get large, but not too large.

Collard greens have a high degree of cold hardiness and will survive an average Lynchburg winter. They will keep producing for months if you harvest by cutting off their lowest leaves as the plants continue to grow taller.

One of the last summer vegetables still producing in October is eggplant and it will keep for a year if cooked and then frozen. Slices of fried or grilled eggplant can be pulled out of the freezer and used in a variety of recipes including eggplant parmesan.

Kale, another cold hardy crop, is harvested the same as collards. Its older leaves may be a little tougher than the newest leaves but they have the highest concentration of nutrients.

Head lettuce is harvested by cutting the whole plant. Loose leaf or leaf lettuce can be handled that way or by cutting only the lowest leaves one or two at a time as needed for a sandwich or salad.

Peppers remain in good shape until the first or second frost hits. Once you pick them, peppers will last for two weeks in the refrigerator if wrapped in paper towels and stored in a plastic bag.

To extend your enjoyment of peppers for the long term, you could pickle or freeze them. Hot chili peppers will last indefinitely if dehydrated and ground into a powder.

The red or white roots of radish plants will split and be worthless if you allow them to stay in the ground too long. They are cold hardy enough to survive frost but not deep freezes.

Spinach has superior cold hardiness, and your plants will survive winter and continue producing tasty leaves through April. Harvesting is a matter of removing older leaves as needed and letting the spinach plants continue their growth of new leaves.

Harvest the delicious leaves of Swiss chard when they get to a desirable size. This beet family member is harvested by cutting individual leaves or whole plants just above their roots.

Green tomatoes picked before a hard frost hits will ripen at room temperature over a week or two. For longer storage, you can wrap them individually in sheets of newspaper and put them in an unheated garage or porch.

To promote ripening, you could place a ripe banana or apple with the tomatoes. They produce ethylene gas that speeds the ripening process.