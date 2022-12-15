Don Davis: How gardeners can control wiregrass and moles

Wiregrass and moles are two things that gardeners find vexing. Both of them have staying power and always will be around.

Q. How can I kill wiregrass? — E.H., Lynchburg

A. It depends on where it is growing. Although the name wiregrass can refer to several kinds of grass, in our area it is another name for common Bermudagrass. Its seeds are thought to have come from Africa mixed in with the hay used as bedding material in slave ships.

You can pull up and kill all of the plant’s above-ground growth and accomplish nothing because the plant’s deep network of rhizomes will produce new leaves. Smothering it may seem possible but this grass is able to penetrate a layer of driveway asphalt. Mulch has even less effect on the spread of wiregrass. Cultivating vegetable and flower gardens deeply on a monthly basis during the growing season will kill most of it.

An herbicide will do the job in other locations. The generic name is gylphosate and it is sold under various names including Roundup. It is the only weed killer that will eliminate wiregrass, and it works only when the plant is green and growing.

Q. I know you have been asked this many times, but what do you do to rid a lawn of moles? What has worked best for us is milky spore powder to rid us of grubs first. — B.S., Lynchburg

A. Last winter after January’s layer of ice finally melted I noticed the first mole tunnels ever seen in my lawn. They were concentrated in a low moist area near the back door. To make the lawn look better I walked back and forth on the ridges of earth marking their tunnels and flattened them. I did not attempt to try any traps, poisons or repellents. And I did not place rolled up sticks of Juicy Fruit chewing gum into their tunnels or apply any lawn insecticides last summer to combat grubs.

The mole in my yard must have found little in the way of insects and earthworms to eat and moved on to another area. That is a good thing because when my hound hears the squeaking noises made by moles she sticks her snout into the mole tunnel and pushes through it in search of them. She causes much more damage to the lawn than the mole tunneling does.

Thank you for mentioning your success with milky spore powder, a natural and non-toxic product that controls beetle grubs. It is based on soil bacteria that infect the larvae of Japanese beetles and one application works for decades. These grubs are a major part of the mole diet and controlling them is sometimes used as a way to reduce mole activity. Tunneling through soil burns up calories quickly so moles are always looking for food. A layer of ice or snow is ideal because it protects moles from predators while they make tunnels. The same is true of rodents such as voles.