This summer could break more heat records. Here are some ways to cope with heat in your lawn and garden.

We must resign ourselves to temperatures over 90 degrees this month and next. That may be a problem because photosynthesis declines when air temperatures reach the upper 90s, reducing the supply of carbohydrates needed for plant growth.

Soil dries out quickly when temperatures rise. The hotter the weather, the faster moisture evaporates and the more watering your plants will need.

An old watering technique called syringing has been used to protect plants from extreme heat among other things. It can range from a heavy misting to something almost like pressure washing.

Your plants’ temperature may go down as much as 25 degrees if you syringe them. The cooling effect lasts from 10 minutes to an hour.

A houseplant such as schefflera could be syringed forcefully enough to dislodge and remove a great number of the spider mites infesting its leaves. The same is true of a croton, palm and Swedish ivy.

Syringing was practiced frequently in commercial rose greenhouses before the advent of modern fungicides. Keeping the leaves wet prevented powdery mildew disease because the spores of the fungus involved do not germinate unless they are dry.

Flowers susceptible to botrytis blight do not appreciate syringing. The extra moisture just makes the flowers of geranium, petunia, zinnia and rose have more serious blight.

Syringing is good for lawns when the temperature rises and the ground is dry. Putting on a quarter-inch of water can be a lifesaver for dry lawns.

In your vegetable garden, a gentle syringing could be used to cool off your lettuce or other greens on a hot day. But syringing is not good for tomatoes or peppers, crops that are highly susceptible to leaf diseases.

During a heat wave is the perfect time to pull up weeds by their roots, and getting rid of them will conserve the water needed by your plants to survive. Pulling weeds and tossing them on top of the ground where you can watch them wither in the heat is somehow satisfying.

Covering the ground around your shrubbery, trees, fruits, flowers and vegetables with a three inch layer of mulch helps a great deal when the weather turns extreme. Organic mulches like straw, pine bark and wood chips will insulate your plants’ root systems from the high temperatures and reduce stress.

For your own safety it is wise to reduce expectations and avoid overexertion under hot conditions. To stay cool, you could wear light colored clothing made of a breathable fabric and a wide brimmed hat instead of a baseball cap.

The best times of day to work in your garden are morning and evening when the heat is less. Activities such as mulching and deadheading would be safer in the heat than chores like digging and hoeing.

Always be aware of possible heat stress. Symptoms include sweating, headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability and thirst.