Growing modern hybrid tomatoes is easier than growing heirlooms. Although valued for their unique flavor and color, these older tomatoes have less vigor and disease resistance.

As a grower of heirlooms, you can expect to provide more labor and get lower yields than you would with regular hybrid tomatoes. It just comes with the territory.

Diseases are your biggest concern and preventing them must be foremost in your mind. Leaves convert sunlight into various flavor compounds, including sugars, and if they are stricken with early blight or some other foliar disease your tomato crop’s quality and quantity will suffer.

Online advice about succeeding with heirlooms is widely available. Some of the best comes from Johnny’s Selected Seeds research team at the johnnyseeds.com website.

1. Plant grafted tomato plants. Their special rootstocks confer vigor and disease resistance to the plants which result in a 30% to 50% increase in production. You can buy them already grafted or learn how to graft your own.

2. Support your heirlooms with sturdy cages or trellises as these tomato plants can grow quite large. Another suggestion is to protect them with a high tunnel under which their leaves stay dry and less likely to be infected by disease organisms.

3. Prune your heirlooms regularly. Suckering or pruning out the lateral shoots along the main stem is recommended to improve air circulation in an attempt to prevent disease.

4. Give your tomato plants plenty of room. A spacing of four or five feet will permit good air circulation.

5. Grow them on mulch such as red or black plastic film. This will conserve moisture while preventing diseases caused by soil particles splashing into tomato leaves.

6. Use drip irrigation or soaker hoses along with adequate fertilizer. The worst way to water tomatoes of any kind and particularly heirlooms is to sprinkle it on from above.

7. Inspect your plants daily to check for symptoms of disease and apply a treatment if one exists. To protect new transplants, you could apply Root Shield which contains a fungal organism that prevents root diseases.

8. Be careful choosing the right heirlooms to grow under your specific conditions. This may involve trial and error involving dozens of varieties over a number of years.

9. Water your heirlooms judiciously. They have thin skin compared to hybrid tomatoes and they will split open if the watering is excessive. Too much water also dilutes the flavor of heirlooms. You get better flavor and less splitting if you provide water in several small amounts rather than continually. Dry farming, or giving the tomatoes plenty of water until they begin to set fruit and then cutting it off completely, works well for some growers.

10. A logical alternative to growing the old heirloom tomatoes is to opt for the new hybrids that have the looks and flavors of heirlooms. Cherokee Carbon, Big Brandy, Purple Boy and Tye Dye are just a few of the ever increasing number of new hybrids with heirloom characteristics.