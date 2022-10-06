Don Davis: It's not easy to get rid of fungus

Getting rid of a fungus is like eliminating insects. It is easier said than done.

Q. I am wondering if you can help identify a fungus or mushroom that has been growing from a long dead maple tree stump. When the weather gets warm, it emits a foul smell. It is growing in a well-established bed of lily of the valley, which I do not want to endanger by putting any kind of chemical on the stump. Is there anything I can do to get rid of the fungus without hurting other plants in the bed? — S.B., Lynchburg

A. Your picture shows what could be a bracket or shelf fungus. This kind of fungus is common on dead trees and the part you see above ground is its fruiting body. Below ground is an extensive network of hair-like mycelia that functions like roots. Stores sell several kinds of chemical fungicides and none of them have any effect on bracket fungus. You can either appreciate the fungus as an interesting conversation piece or you can cut it off whenever it grows above ground.

Q. Agudath Sholom is in the process of restoring the Jewish cemetery in Madison Heights and we have contracted a landscaping plan. The list of recommended plants includes Dura Heat river birch, Blue Pacific juniper, flowering dogwood, Kaleidoscope abelia, Green Velvet boxwood, vinca, Crimson Pygmy barberry and Anthony Waterer spirea. I am concerned about a few of these being invasive, particularly the barberry, vinca and spirea. Do you agree these should be avoided and if so could you provide any ideas for native substitutes for these plants? I am a little concerned about the Green Velvet boxwood and its resistance to boxwood blight. Low maintenance is an absolute necessity for our choices. — K.C., Lynchburg

A. The river birch, abelia and dogwood are all good choices. You can never go wrong when planting dogwood trees. They are not only beautiful in all four seasons, they also provide colorful berries that attract mockingbirds, cardinals and pileated woodpeckers. Dogwoods may be affected by blight, mildew and canker disease but they continue to be a superior choice for landscape plantings. Blue Pacific juniper often succumbs to root rot disease when planted in heavy clay. Rodents also gnaw on its stems, killing them and causing dieback. Green Velvet’s resistance to boxwood blight is difficult to determine, though it is not among the boxwoods known to be very susceptible to it. Vinca major or big leaf periwinkle will take over and become a weed. Vinca minor, the shorter periwinkle found in many local gardens, is better behaved and not so weedy. Crimson Pygmy Japanese barberry has escaped cultivation and reproduces in natural areas. Anthony Waterer spirea is a variety of Japanese spirea currently listed in the Invasive Plant Atlas of the United States. Many plants native to Virginia could be considered for your landscaping project. Some of the better ones are button bush, winterberry, black-eyed Susan, little bluestem and Virginia sweetspire.