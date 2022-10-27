Don Davis: Lawns provide long list of valuable ecosystem services

Lawns are said to be ecologically dead zones and bad for the environment. In reality, they provide a long list of valuable ecosystem services.

They look good and complement your flower beds, shrubbery and trees. Lawns create a pleasant environment with an expanse of attractive uniform growth.

Blades of grass absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen into the air just like all other green plants. The roots of turfgrass plants are fibrous and extensive enough to protect soil from getting carried away by wind and rainfall.

Lawns filter water as it runs across the land, trapping and neutralizing pollutants before they can contaminate ground and surface waters. Runoff from lawns can carry improperly applied pesticides and fertilizers into streams, rivers, lakes and bays, but farms are the main source of these chemicals.

Dust and mud are no concern if your home is surrounded by lawn. Neither are wildfires.

A yard with grass will be 10 decibels quieter than one with bare dirt, and the noise you hear will be softer and less irritating. There also will be less glare, air pollution and heat build up.

Lawns represent a low cost way to cover the ground around your home. A well-maintained lawn adds to curb appeal and property values.

Employees and customers appreciate a nice lawn on commercial properties. It conveys a favorable impression and tells the public someone cares about the looks of their business.

Lawns are essential for many leisure activities which improve mental and physical health. They provide a safe and resilient surface for croquet, badminton and other sports.

Everyone likes the smell of a freshly mowed lawn. This is because mowing causes the grass blades to release carbon compounds called green leaf volatiles that are similar to those released by fruits and vegetables.

Walking on a lawn with bare feet feels good to people. Dogs love grass and rolling on it, sleeping on it and eating it.

Rodents and snakes avoid lawns that are mowed regularly. They do not want to be out in the open and exposed to predators.

Small mammals such as chipmunks, moles, voles and shrews live in lawns. Deer graze on lawns and skunks come in at night to dig up insects such as grubs.

Many kinds of birds feed in lawns. They include bluebird, grackle, starling, wild turkey, dove, hawk, robin and Canada goose.

Yellow jackets nest in lawns while harmless scoliid wasps fly over them to lay eggs in the bodies of grubs. Honeybees find essential nectar and pollen in the white flowers of Dutch clover.

Predators such as ladybugs and dragonflies crawl in and fly over lawns to find food. Among the permanent residents of lawns are ants, solitary bees, 17-year cicadas and various beetles (Japanese, green June, rhinoceros).

Earthworms tunnel through lawn soil as they feed, and in the process, enrich it with their castings. Fungi and bacteria also inhabit lawns where they contribute essential ecosystem services, such as recycling organic material and breaking down toxins.