The potted plants we keep in our homes come from many places. Some of them originated in far-flung corners of the world.

Many of our finest houseplants came from tropical America. No other part of the world has as many kinds of plants with potential for growing indoors as houseplants.

Rainforests and savannahs of Central and South America are home to several members of the Aroid family, a group that includes philodendron, arrowhead vine, peace lily and dumb cane. Also native to the New World are many species of begonia, not to mention a multitude of ferns, tree ferns and small palms such as neanthe bella palm or parlor palm, a native of Guatemala and one of the world’s biggest selling houseplants.

Cacti are found only in the Americas. Many of the 2,000 species are useful as houseplants.

Succulents such as agave and yucca also come from tropical America. The region is home to the ancestors of modern petunias, salvias, zinnias and lantanas.

Some amazing houseplants come from Africa, among them snake plant. This low maintenance succulent with a good tolerance of shade comes from the steppe or grasslands of central Africa where it gets little or no shade under the equatorial sun.

Medicine plant or aloe is an African plant. Everyone needs an aloe around in case of burns or other skin irritation.

Southern Africa is a gold mine of beautiful flowers. The ancestral home of geranium, protea and strelitizia, it also has lithops (living stones), a stone mimicry succulent that resembles the gravel in which it grows.

African violets came from mountainous east Africa, while dracaenas originated in low-lying central Africa rain forests. Bulbous plants from Africa include agapanthus, amaryllis, clivia, crinum, gladiolus and calla. The continent also has a wealth of prickly and spiny euphorbias such as candelabra tree that resemble cacti.

The most delicate of houseplants come from Asia, in particular the region stretching from the base of the Himalayan mountains down through southeast Asia and the Phillipines and into Indonesia. Frequent rains and warm weather combine to produce a profusion of foliage.

Exotic ferns and multi-colored crotons abound in Asia. More important as houseplants are the Aroid family members called aglaonemas or Chinese evergreens, perhaps the world’s most people friendly potted plants. They require a minimum of care to stay beautiful under stressful environmental conditions including dry soil, low humidity and dim light.

Devil’s ivy or pothos is another valuable Asian Aroid. It makes an indestructible houseplant that you can grow in a sunless room with nothing more than a fluorescent lamp.

Two of the largest houseplants come from Australia and the South Pacific: schefflera and Norfolk Island pine. Although schefflera or Queensland umbrella tree comes from Australian rainforests the plant grows well in a pot allowed to go completely dry between waterings.

Elephant ear has been grown for thousands of years by Pacific islanders. Its root is the source of taro, a vegetable dish rich in carbohydrates.