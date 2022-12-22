Don Davis: Master Gardener programs yield positive results

Master Gardener programs sprouted in many locations this year. Volunteers had positive results with their community gardens despite the weeds, deer and a few hungry groundhogs.

All 19 garden plots had been claimed in the DIG community garden at HumanKind by March. Kale plants were ready for harvest at Jubilee Family Center, where children planted potatoes and volunteers sowed the seeds of pea, beet, carrot and lettuce.

Gardening activity heated up in April. At DIG, volunteers planted Yukon Gold potatoes and established demonstration plots to educate the public about the culture of tomatoes, potatoes, melons, cucumbers and perennials.

Meanwhile, children were harvesting 30 pounds of kale at Jubilee, one leaf at a time, which they enjoyed in the form of kale chips. Low rainfall there caused poor germination of replanted beet and lettuce seeds.

In May, volunteers prepared the garden to involve children at the Boys & Girls Club in the cycle of planting and harvest. They were anticipating certified pollinator habitat status based on their new native plant garden.

Most of the gardens had been planted at DIG by May, including a huge bed of Beauregard sweet potatoes. New bird houses were added to support bluebirds and tree swallows.

Children planted corn seeds at Jubilee and then they had over two inches of rain to help them germinate. They set a live trap for groundhogs after their beets were eaten.

Preparation for September’s series of hands-on gardening classes began in June at Bedford Hills Elementary School. A grant is paying for major renovation of its 15-year-old raised beds and new projects are planned to help teachers use the school gardens in a more independent and curricular manner.

At the Boys & Girls Club, children enjoyed cold cucumber soup made with cucumbers they grew. Children at Jubilee clipped lettuce leaves with scissors and took home bags of them.

In July, rain fell regularly at DePaul Community Services, where participants harvested squash and tomatoes. Deer ate their New Guinea impatiens.

Volunteers harvested organically grown vegetables daily at Pearson Cancer Center’s Healing Garden for the good of their patients. Their raised beds were adorned with new hand-painted ceramic signage.

Poplar Forest’s herb garden was busy on July 4 when Thomas Jefferson’s home became a beehive of activity. More than 250 people stopped by to discuss herbs with the Master Gardeners who manage the garden.

Eighty pound deliveries of vegetables were made to food banks on a weekly basis in August thanks to Master Gardeners at DIG. They donated a total of 1,000 pounds of produce last summer, including 285 pounds of sweet potatoes.

The smaller garden at Jubilee produced 550 pounds of vegetables — all of which were eaten by children at the center or sent home. Their last harvest was four ripe watermelons in September.