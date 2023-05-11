Letting lawns grow without mowing is getting popular. The campaign called No Mow May started in 2019 in England and then sprouted in Appleton, Wisconsin, in 2020 before spreading across the United States.

This growing cultural movement is a response to the fact that pollinating insects are in decline worldwide due to habitat loss and the use of insecticides and herbicides. Its goal is to expand availability of pollen and nectar for bees and other pollinators in early spring when floral food sources are limited.

Another goal is to transform lawns into a haven of biodiversity. Honeybees, which originated in China, as well as native bees frequently feed in lawns, and Kentucky entomologists have counted 26 species of bees in urban and suburban lawns infested with dandelion and white clover.

Home improvement guru Bob Vila supports No Mow May because it is good for bees and it will bring color to your lawn as the various plants other than grass begin to bloom. He claims it will save you time and energy while generating no air pollution or noise from gas-powered mowers.

Vila asserts your lawn will be healthier as the tall grass will shade out weeds and produce a deeper root system to make your lawn more tolerant of drought. Long blades of grass do favor deep root growth but the weeds will continue spreading.

Some refer to the plants sharing space with your lawn grasses as wildflowers. In reality, dandelion, ground ivy and common chickweed are wildflowers in their homelands in Europe and Eurasia, and around our area most of us consider them to be invasive exotic weeds that grow aggressively in lawns.

There are several reasons to keep mowing your lawn, which could otherwise grow to over a foot tall by the end of May.

When you cut such tall grass down to the recommended three inches with either a string trimmer or mower, the grass suffers serious stress. Its root system, deprived of the food produced in tall leaves, begins to die back just as summer starts.

This operation results in piles of grass clippings that must be removed from the lawn to avoid harming it. Under normal mowing conditions, you can let the clippings dry up and filter into your lawn.

Tall grass creates a favorable habitat for creatures such as rodents which carry ticks that drop off and lay eggs in your lawn. Rodents can also attract snakes that also appreciate the protective cover offered by tall grass.

Your neighbors may not like living next door to an overgrown lawn. Perhaps they will learn to accept it if you mow a border by their property and put up a sign that says “No Mow May.”

To really help pollinators, you could replace your nandinas and Japanese barberries with native shrubs such as button bush, winterberry and Virginia sweetspire. A large bare spot in your lawn would be ideal for native solitary bees because they nest in soil.