Oak trees are dying out and coyotes are thriving. These trends were described in some recent newspaper articles.

“Oaks dying at record rates across Chesapeake region” was the headline in last December’s edition of the Chesapeake Bay Journal (www.bayjournal.com). It seems reports of healthy looking mature oaks suddenly dying for no apparent reason have been flooding into offices of local officials and state forestry agencies.

People have a right to be concerned as oak trees have unsurpassed importance to forest ecosystems and wildlife, including 100 species of mammals and hundreds of caterpillar species that provide food for birds. Oaks also have high value as lumber.

There is no single cause of the accelerating oak die off. The term oak decline was coined for this complex and cumulative phenomenon, which has roots in extreme weather caused by climate change, diseases, insects and the infrequency of fires.

The loss of oaks may be expected as many of them are reaching the end of their life spans. Oaks proliferated in the 1920s and ‘30s when all of the American chestnuts died of an Asian fungal disease and clear cutting of forests was common.

It appears oaks are dying in unison as they age. Reflecting on the fact that older oaks have greater vulnerability to environmental stress, weather extremes, insect pests and diseases, Lori Chamberlain, forest health manager for the Virginia Department of Forestry, said, “Trees don’t live forever. In Virginia, we just have a cohort of trees reaching this advanced age at the same time.”

Oaks reproduce when their acorns germinate and seedlings sprout. This not happening as it should because they never grow taller than a deer’s mouth, according to the article.

Another eye-catching headline was, “The coyote, a common resident in Virginia.” Recent research on coyote populations by Richard Groover, a professor at George Mason University, was detailed in the Winter 2023 Virginia Sierran, the official newsletter of the Sierra Club Virginia Chapter.

We have at least 50,000 coyotes in Virginia, according to estimates from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Besides the rabbits and other wildlife they eat, coyotes also go after cats, small dogs and livestock.

Groover studied coyotes for two years in the Hanover County area using night vision equipment and game cameras placed by fake fox holes laced with actual fox urine. Coyotes hate foxes and kill them when possible.

He found more foxes in rural places than in residential areas. Groover also determined they are most active at night and they move along farm roads and trails instead of dashing through woods like deer do.

Coyotes travel up to five miles per day in search of food (fruit, insects, rodents, deer). Although often seen in pairs, coyotes typically travel and hunt as solitary animals.

Mating season is winter and puppies are born in spring. If the coyote population drops below 60%, the females increase their ovulation to produce four to five offspring instead of the usual two or three.