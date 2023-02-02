February weather often is warm enough to go outside and begin planting. It also is the month when we can expect significant snowfall at least once.

You may be sure that temperatures this month will lie somewhere between zero and 70. On the colder days, you can stay indoors and complete your orders for seeds and plants, especially bare root plants.

Bare root nursery stock and fruit trees are shipped early by the growers because they need to be planted in March before the weather turns hot. This timing allows a chance for roots to begin growth prior to leaf development.

Onions, sold in bunches of 50 to 75 bare root plants, must be ordered this month so you can begin planting them in March. It is better to order onion plants directly from the Texas growers (www.dixondalefarms.com, www.bopf.com) who keep them under refrigeration than to buy onion plants at local stores that have been allowed to dry out and lose vigor at room temperature.

Gardeners in the North grow late bulbing long-day onions, while those in the South grow early bulbing short-day onions. Lynchburg sits on the line that divides long-day and short-day onion territories so we can grow both kinds.

Yellow Granex is a famous mild onion grown on farms around Vidalia, Georgia and it does well in our area. Others worth planting include Blush, Red River, Red Zeppelin, the long storing yellow Patterson and the white All America Selections award winner Super Star.

It is time to start cabbage, broccoli and kale plants from seeds indoors under lights in preparation for setting them outdoors in your garden next month. Other timely indoor seed sowings range from begonia and pansy to snapdragon and viola.

Tomato seeds planted in March will produce sturdy seedlings to plant outdoors in May. This month would be the time to decide where you will obtain seeds — locally or through mail order — and get them in hand and ready to sow.

Continue eating the potatoes you harvested last summer even though they are sprouting, and find a source of new virus-free seed potatoes (Yukon Gold) to plant next month. While onion bulbs harvested last summer have begun to sprout in storage, they remain good to eat as long as there is no rot inside.

February marks the beginning of a busy pruning season and it is one of the best months for cutting back and trimming abelia, arborvitae, barberry, boxwood, butterfly bush, cherry laurel, euonymus, juniper, nandina, photinia, privet and yew.

Lenten roses will be looking their best at blooming time if you cut off all of last year’s growth. Trim them right down to the ground along with miscanthus, fountain grass and other ornamental grasses.

Liriope leaves may be mowed down to the ground with clippers unless the deer have already eaten them. The remains of last year’s daylily foliage easily are pulled out of the ground or simply covered up with a layer of fresh mulch.