Don Davis: Peppers, weeds on the minds of readers

Flavor turns sweet and fruity as peppers ripen and sugar accumulates. This is true of bell, sweet banana and Italian frying peppers as well as the spicy jalapeno, poblano and habanero peppers.

Q. I am concerned about my peppers, two of which I have already lost. Most of them have sunburnt-looking spots and are riddled with holes. I am sending a picture of one that shows both problems. I thought the holes might be coming from slugs, but I have placed rocks and boards in the garden as slug traps and have caught none so far. I also have a problem with marigolds and petunias in my shade garden that have been eaten down to the ground. — K.T., Lynchburg

A. The sunburnt spots could actually be from pepper fruits hanging outside the protective canopy of pepper leaves where they get too much sun. They could also be caused by dry soil conditions. Holes in pepper fruits often are caused by European corn borer at this time of the season. Each tiny caterpillar can burrow into multiple peppers, making many of them rot. If the holes are in pepper leaves, you can consider slugs and caterpillars as possible culprits. Slugs may have eaten your flowers. They thrive in shade while petunias and marigolds prefer sunny places.

Q. I’m hoping you can help me to identify these two weeds. My home is surrounded by a beautiful hardwood forest. For the past several years, I have noticed a proliferation of these weeds and they are encroaching on my lawn. Thankfully, they die back in the fall. I think one might be Japanese stiltgrass, but I have no idea about the running vine. Is there any way to eliminate them, are they an invasive species and what purposes do they serve? Currently they are spreading so quickly they are creeping into our gravel road. Any ideas would be appreciated. — L.S., Lynchburg

A. Your pictures show a tidal wave of green weeds engulfing your woodlands and it appears to be Japanese stiltgrass. This invasive weed is an environmental nightmare and difficult to control and nearly impossible to eliminate. An easier target for elimination is your weedy invasive vine which is wisteria. While stiltgrass may colonize your gravel road and survive the traffic, wisteria vines will stop spreading when crushed by car tires. Weeds protect the soil from erosion. They may also provide habitat for rodents, snakes and ticks.

Q. Can you tell me what this weed is and what will kill it? — B.J., Lynchburg

A. It looks like Japanese stiltgrass. Crabgrass preventer herbicides applied March first and summer applications of a selective grass killer such as sethoxydim (Bonide Over the Top Grass Killer) and fluazifop-p-butyl (Ortho Grass B Gon Garden Grass Killer) will help control it. If the stiltgrass has taken over completely and there are no valuable plants mixed in with it, you could resort to a non-selective spray that controls all vegetation such as glyphosate (Roundup and other brands).