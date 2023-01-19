Don Davis: Plant, vegetable award winners are unique

Some of the best new vegetables and flowers get recognized by the All America Selections organization every year. This year’s lineup of award winners looks like a unique and valuable group of plants.

Among the 2023 winners is a 16-inch-tall multi-colored seed grown coleus with narrow serrated leaves of bright coral pink shading to chocolate and green at the edges. Coral Candy, the latest new coleus from PanAmerican Seed’s Premium Sun collection, has a drooping growth habit perfectly suited for hanging baskets as well as containers and garden beds. It grows in sun and shade, never needing deadheading because flower stalks are few and far between.

A tricolor taro or elephant ear has become the first colocasia to earn an award from AAS. Waikiki is a new member of the Royal Hawaiian line of ornamental taro bred by John Cho of the University of Hawaii and it is stunning. Heart-shaped glossy leaves edged in green with white centers and pink veins add up to a bold visual effect. To grow this, you must start with plants, not seeds. Some sources are Monrovia and Southern Living Plant Collections.

A milder jalapeno pepper plant, San Joaquin, has less heat than others and produces at least 50 peppers. It yields twice the peppers of other jalapenos and this new variety is determinate. That means a large number of peppers are ready to pick at one time which is ideal if you want to stuff or pickle a batch of them. Its peppers are four inches long and they rate only 2,500 to 6,000 Scoville units instead of the usual 8,000 units for other jalapenos.

Blue by You is a new salvia hybrida or meadow sage that is said to be deer proof. Its blue flowers are superior to other salvias and they appeal to hummingbirds and butterflies. This perennial’s flower color ranges from blue to purple and it blooms over several months. You will need to buy plants because Blue by You cannot be grown from seeds.

A snapdragon called Double Shot Orange Bicolor won the award due to its strong stems and open faced whitish orange to reddish flowers, which transition to a dusky orange as they age. A product of Hems Genetics, this snap is pollinator friendly and suitable for containers, beds and cutting gardens. Its flowers have been called romantic.

The new Wildcat cayenne pepper is huge compared to other cayennes. Its peppers measure up to a foot long, twice the size of other cayennes, and Wildcat is much straighter without the kinks and curves of the average cayenne pepper. Its Scoville rating is 500 to 1,500, much lower than other kinds of cayenne pepper.

The best way to learn about gardening is through joining Lynchburg’s Master Gardener volunteer program. Training classes run from Feb. 9 to April 13 and meet on Monday and Thursday mornings. Applications are due by Jan. 31 and they are available at www.hcmga.com.