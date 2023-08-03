Gardeners stay busy through August with garden planting and maintenance. It is an opportunity to take care of summer concerns while beginning to prepare for fall.

The time is right to assemble the various inputs needed for planting grass seed. Your best chance to establish a new lawn or repair bare spots in older lawns runs from Aug. 15 to Oct. 15 (the earlier you plant, the better).

These inputs include a steel rake, aerator, lawn sprinkler, lime, fertilizer and grass seed. The kind of grass seed to buy depends mainly on the amount of sun and shade in your yard.

Packages of grass seed are no longer mostly grass seed. They now contain fertilizers and other coatings including dyes and natural materials.

Grass seed coatings, listed as inert ingredients on grass seed packages, often make up 50% of the package’s weight. It used to be that a bag of grass seed had only 2% inert ingredients made up of soil particles and plant waste.

Dyes on grass seeds can be quite helpful. It is easy to see bright blue or orange seeds when scattered over a seedbed.

August is fertilization time for roses, chrysanthemums and Christmas cactus. Annuals such as petunias may need a dose of fertilizer after last month’s monsoon weather.

Japanese beetles will complete their life cycle, stop feeding on your garden and go away until next June. They were not abundant this summer, for unknown reasons.

Pruning is a minor priority this month as it could result in cutting off next spring’s flower buds or predisposing plants to freeze damage. That being said, there is probably no harm in cutting back an overgrown privet, holly or butterfly bush.

A much greater concern is the spread of weeds. A single crabgrass plant produces up to 150,000 seeds which makes pulling up and discarding any crabgrass plant in your yard a worthwhile thing to do.

A cool period in August may bring on the germination of chickweed seeds. Preventing this prolific weed from taking over involves spreading a layer of mulch three inches deep around your flowers and vegetables.

Insect activity seems to peak in August. Inch-long gray wheel bugs will be found most anywhere at this time of year and while they are effective predators that feed on stinkbugs, they also deliver a nasty bite to humans if handled.

Squadrons of harmless yellow striped scollid wasps fly low over lawns in search of grubs this month. Their goal is to lay eggs into the bodies of Japanese beetle larvae.

Seeds must be sown this month to keep the harvest coming. A partial list includes collard, kale, mustard, bean (green, wax), turnip, rutabaga, lettuce, radish, mesclun, baby carrot, beet, creasy salad, cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli.

Cosmos is one of the best direct seeded annuals to grow for fall color. The white, pink and purple blooms of Cosmos bipinnatus will add a lively splash of color to your yard if you sow seeds now.