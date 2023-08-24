Peony planting time has begun. Like other spring blooming perennials, peonies are best planted in late summer and fall.

Q. I dug up four peony tubers that were planted two months ago but showed no signs of life. After soaking in water for several days three are sprouting knobs. Should I restart them in pots then transplant them to the garden after stems appear, or plant them directly into the garden? I know it’s best to plant in the fall but given the circumstances we don’t have that option. — S.B., Lynchburg

A. To give your peonies the best possible chance at survival, it would be good to plant them in pots and nurse them along with regular doses of a soluble fertilizer. By October, they should be vigorous enough to plant in an outdoor bed.

Q. My crabapple trees are dropping leaves all over my lawn and making a mess. They have yellow and brown blotches. Also the trees are full of small dead twigs. What is going on and how can I save them? — K.W., Lynchburg

A. Your trees probably have a fungal disease called apple scab. It can completely defoliate a crabapple especially under rainy conditions. Scab is not fatal and your trees will continue to flower every spring regardless of the scab infection. It sounds like your crabapples also have fireblight, a bacterial disease common throughout Virginia. It is not likely to do any significant harm. You can prune out the dead twigs or let them hang on until they drop.

Q. Congratulations on your retirement! But I sure hope that doesn’t mean that you will stop helping all of the gardeners in Lynchburg and beyond. A few years ago I bought a colorful plant with no name at the Riverside Park plant sale. I planted it in the ground and now it has taken over everything. I have pulled and dug them up but the roots just keep spreading. Can you give me a suggestion on how to get rid of these plants? — P.W., Lynchburg

A. Your picture shows an aggressively invasive spreading ground cover cultivated for its colorful heart shaped leaves, variegated with red, pink, cream and yellow. Although called chameleon plant and rainbow plant, it is known in botany as Houttuynia cordata “Chameleon.” A Dutch naturalist named Martin Houttuyn discovered it in Southeast Asia, and it has become problematic when introduced to home landscapes unless confined to a pot or hemmed in by paved areas. The organic approach to killing this weed is a matter of cutting it to the ground, covering the area with thick cardboard followed by a foot or more of mulch in an effort to smother it. Less labor is involved if you spray with glyphosate weed killer, as it is translocated to the chameleon plant’s roots for a complete eradication. Spray when the plant is in full leaf and consider a second treatment just to make sure it does not grow back.

