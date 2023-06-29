Gardeners have their hands full in July. There is more than enough to do between planting, watering, harvesting and weeding.

Onions have completed the process of bulbing and the best time to harvest them is in July right after their leaves die. The first ones to eat are the sweet onions such as Super Star and Texas Super Sweet because they rot if kept in storage for more than a couple of months.

Long-term storage onions such as Patterson keep well on a shelf outdoors in a place protected from sun and rain until November. Recipes for onion pie, stuffed onions, Mexican onion soup and many other onion dishes can be found at www.dixondalefarms.com.

The garden space where onions grew can be replanted with many edibles such as cucumber, summer squash, winter squash (butternut, acorn, delicata), pumpkin, bean, beet, carrot, lettuce and fast-growing annual herbs such as dill and cilantro. If you prefer flowers, you could plant seeds of sunflower, cosmos, zinnia, marigold and nasturtium.

Watering usually is necessary when you grow tomato plants because of the erratic nature of rainfall. During the heat of summer, they need at least an inch of water per week and that translates to 60 gallons on a tomato plot measuring 10 feet by 10 feet.

You can water them using a watering can, milk jug, garden hose or soaker hose. Sprinklers are not helpful because water on the tomato leaves makes fungal diseases such as early blight more serious than usual and they kill tomato leaves, putting an end to the harvest.

The goal is to water your tomatoes deeply and then back off for a few days before you water again. Container-grown tomatoes are an exception to this rule as their soil volume is limited and they may dry out rapidly.

Watering in the morning is best. Tomato roots will then take up a fresh supply of it before the sun gets high, temperatures rise and the plant demands more water.

Your tomato plants will tell you if their soil is too dry or the watering has not been regular enough. Their fruits get ruined by blossom end rot, which is characterized by a dark leathery looking rotten blotch on the bottom of the tomato.

The pruning season for shrubbery begins to wind down this month. Cutting back plants such as boxwood and azalea too late in summer can predispose them to freeze injury and loss of flower buds.

Other shrubbery can be pruned in July with no problems. Feel free to cut back your juniper, nandina and privet as much as needed at any time in summer, after you finish eating onions.

It is time to fertilize. Plants such as tomatoes, annual flowers, roses and houseplants benefit from nutrients in summer.

Crabgrass goes to seed this month and each crabgrass plant produces up to 150,000 seeds. Pulling up these weeds early in their life cycle is one way to control them and reduce the need for herbicides.