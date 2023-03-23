Gardening in raised beds has become more popular than ever before. Soil elevated a foot or two above ground level and contained in a framework of masonry, metal or wood has definite benefits and a few drawbacks.

There is less stooping, kneeling and bending when you have raised beds. Gardeners with physical limitations find raised beds make it possible to plant, cultivate and harvest when they do not have the ability to handle a conventional garden in the ground.

You can plant extra early in spring and have a longer growing season with raised beds. That is because soil in raised beds dries out and warms up faster than ground level soil, making seeds more likely to germinate and produce seedlings than to rot.

Raised bed soil has better drainage than soil in the ground. This means it will never be waterlogged, and it also means more watering is needed compared to a garden in the ground.

Good soil drainage is attractive to burrowing rodents that may eat your plants. Raised beds can become condominiums for voles and chipmunks.

You may be able to grow more in a raised bed than in a ground bed of the same size. Plants tolerate crowding to some extent and the gardening techniques described in “Square Foot Gardening” by Mel Bartholomew work quite well in raised beds.

No tilling machine is needed. You can do the digging and cultivation with hand tools.

Your shoes will stay clean and there will be no soil compaction. This is because you can take care of everything without walking in the garden.

Raised beds are the obvious choice if you want to garden on pavement or where the soil is too wet or rocky, contaminated with lead or poisoned with juglone from the roots of a nearby black walnut tree. Putting a protective liner in the bottom of your beds would be recommended under such conditions.

Sections of PVC conduit can be bent into a hoop shape and attached to your raised bed, allowing you to cover the whole thing with a tunnel of fabric that protects your garden. It could be a season extender such as Agribon or an insect excluding layer such as ProtectNet to keep your broccolis and cabbages safe from pests such as imported cabbage worm, and your yellow crook necks free of squash bugs. Raised beds similarly covered in wire fencing will be untouched by deer under most conditions.

The cost of establishing raised bed gardens is worth considering. Framing materials and special soil mixes do not come cheap.

Adding soil is an annual chore because old soil shrinks as its organic matter oxidizes and goes away. Pine boards used to build raised beds last about five years while oak, locust and cedar stay solid for 20 years and masonry lasts almost forever.

The bottom line is that raised beds can be an attractive addition to your yard. They create a neat and orderly look while keeping things organized.