Gardeners looking for a bargain on quality plants will flock to Riverside Park on Saturday for the region’s biggest plant sale. All the plants were grown by Lynchburg area Master Gardener volunteers from seeds, divisions, cuttings and bulbs.

They specialize in garden-ready tomato seedlings and have more different varieties than anyone else (65). Some are familiar (Roma, Oxheart) and some are not (Pink Tiger, Yellow Coyote).

Most of the tomato plants are open pollinated heirlooms such as Mortgage Lifter and German Johnson. Some of the plants are hybrids including Supersonic and Big Beef.

You can choose from 19 kinds of pepper plants ranging from sweet to spicy.

Two of the most interesting are Big Bertha, an elongated sweet bell pepper, and NuMex Lemon Spice jalapeno from the pepper breeding program at New Mexico State University’s Chili Pepper Institute.

A heart-shaped Ukrainian pepper reputed to be one of the world’s sweetest, Lesya, will be available. It was developed in the village of Prysluch in the early 2000’s by Nadiya Filimoniva Bilous and its thick red flesh is ideal for roasting, stuffing and eating raw.

One of the three eggplants available is a Burpee hybrid called Midnight Moon. It ripens earlier than the long popular Black Beauty, producing three to six inch long fruits on a compact plant suitable for growing in containers.

One of the two kinds of cucumber plants you can buy on Saturday is Diva, a cuke with special characteristics. It is a gynecious hybrid with no male flowers, needing no pollination to produce sweet seedless non-bitter fruit that you can begin harvesting 58 days after planting.

Basil will be among the 39 kinds of potted herbs on sale. There will be Red Ruby, Limoncello, Minette, Thai, Genovese, Holy and Lettuce Leaf basil plants.

Perennial flowers will be more abundant than annual flowers (coleus, impatiens, marigold) at the plant sale. You can choose from 39 varieties of perennials that include some deer proof plants such as Lenten rose, Munstead lavender and iris (bearded, Siberian).

Native plants also are available with 15 species represented. Coneflower, monarda and Solomon’s seal are some examples.

Pregnant onion is a rare find among the 25 kinds of houseplants to be sold. You never will see it for sale in a regular store.

Many kinds of snake plant or mother-in-law’s tongue are featured at the sale. They are the perfect plants for those who may forget to water regularly.

Twelve kinds of shrubs are included in the plant sale. Among them you will find sweet shrub, camellia and harlequin glory bower, a large flowering shrub that attracts butterflies.

Trees to be sold include Eastern redbud, Norway spruce, Japanese maple and weeping willow. A few specimens of curly willow (corkscrew willow) also will be available.

The selling starts at 9 a.m. and continues until 1 p.m. During that time, Master Gardeners will be staffing their help desk where they will be answering your questions and offering advice.