Don Davis: Shade, diet may play into crape myrtle's late bloom

A 20-year-old crape myrtle finally began to bloom. Why it took so long is anyone’s guess.

Q. I have been curious about two things this year: What made my 20-year-old crape myrtle bloom so nicely this past year when it never bloomed before? And right now the leaves on it have been a glorious flame red, something never noticed any other year. Other question about this year: My gravel driveway, surrounded by trees, has been the recipient of about 1,000 acorns. I usually have a few acorns each year but this time there is a torrent of them. I pick up as many as I can, as I am afraid of slipping on them. What was different about the past year that made these two phenomena happen? — C.J., Concord

A. Crape myrtles sometimes fail to bloom, though 20 years without flowers is rather extreme. The reasons range from excessive shade to dry soil to cool cloudy weather and powdery mildew disease. Genetics also may be a factor as crape myrtles grown from seed show more variability in their blooming habits than named cultivars of crape myrtle grown from slips or cuttings. Maybe your crape myrtle had an imbalance of nutrients in its diet. Excess nitrogen and insufficient phosphorus have been known to cause problems for crape myrtle.

There could possibly be no valid answer to your question. Plants do what they want regardless of our desires. Perhaps your enormous acorn crop could be the result of dry weather last spring which allowed oak pollen grains to float freely on the wind and pollinate the oak trees’ female flowers. It also could be the result of natural acorn cycles.

Q. I’m an avid reader of your column and my wife Janice was a Master Gardener student of yours. I have included two photos of a volunteer tree outside our front door. I have not pulled it up yet thinking it might be a Chinese peach. Early on, I thought it was bamboo. Hopefully you can solve the mystery. — E.M., Lynchburg

A. Your photos appear to show a knee-high willow oak tree sapling which could have gotten started when a squirrel planted an acorn a few years ago. Also known as peach oak and swamp chestnut oak, this native tree grows faster than any other oaks. You may want to transplant the willow oak to a new location because outside your front door is no place for a tree that matures at more than 100 feet tall. Transplanting works well in autumn and the fibrous root system of willow oak is easier to dig up than the tap roots found on other kinds of oak. Plant it where you want shade, but not too close to pavement which can be damaged by the tree’s surface roots. Your local squirrels and a host of other creatures will thank you for transplanting the tree instead of pulling it out of the ground and tossing it on the compost pile.