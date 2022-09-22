Don Davis: Spraying is not best option for readers' trees

Insects in your yard may damage certain plants. This does not mean you actually need to spray them.

Q. We have a poplar tree that was hit by lightning a few years ago. An arborist came by to look at it and said it is trying to heal itself. He advised we spray it for wood borers but did not recommend a specific product. We need something that won’t harm our goldendoodle. Do you have a suggestion? — D.L., Forest

A. Many trees suffering from environmental stress will attract wood borers, and that includes native tulip poplars when they get struck by lightning. Sprays for wood borers are applied to tree trunks and not the ground around them, so your goldendoodle likely is not at risk. On the other hand, spraying is a waste of time unless you know the species of wood borer involved and then consult the 2022 pest management guide published by Va. Cooperative Extension to determine the correct timing for the spray based on egg-hatching dates. Your best option is to let nature take its course, keep your tree watered to promote healing and remove it if the tree decays and becomes hazardous. Trees hit by lightning usually survive it in one form or another, and poplars are among the kinds of trees most often struck, possibly due to their great height.

Q. I have an older neighbor that I help out with her yard. She has five boxwoods on each side of her front door. Two of them have some kind of issue and sections of them are in stress, I guess you could say. They are browning up and looking like they are trying to die. We sprayed a month ago with a Malathion product. It has not appeared to help at all. Also on this product, it says to spray it only a couple of times per year. Any thoughts on this? — M.M., Lynchburg

A. Judging by your three pictures I would say your neighbor’s boxwoods have a root problem of some kind. They show a row of dark green healthy English boxwoods punctuated at the lower corner by one that definitely looks sick. The plant is light green to yellowish with patches of bronze-orange and straw yellow. Voles chewing on stems or roots would explain the problem but they do not typically feed on boxwood. It could be a case of English boxwood decline caused by soil borne fungi. Or it may be Phytophthora root rot which also is caused by soil fungi. One of your photos shows a downspout delivering water to the area around the sick plant and that could be making the soil too wet at times. Two things are certain: the boxwood will need to be replaced because it is not going to get any better no matter what you do, and you can put away the Malathion. Your pictures indicate that boxwood blight is probably not involved.