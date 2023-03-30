The spring rush has begun. There is much to do in lawns and gardens.

Be prepared to protect plants when needed, as cold snaps may continue for another month. Lynchburg’s average last frost date is April 7 and there will probably be more frost until we get into May.

You can ignore the frost date if you are planting shrubbery, trees, fruits, hardy bedding plants, cold tolerant vegetables and bulbs such as gladiolus. They can get through a late frost without injury.

Seedlings raised indoors or in a greenhouse will need hardening off before you plant them outdoors. This process causes an accumulation of carbohydrates that helps plants survive stress.

Hardening off is a matter of cutting back on fertilizer and watering only when plants begin to wilt. It also involves exposing the plants to low temperatures and increasing amounts of sun in an outdoor location protected from wind.

Growing vegetables is like growing money, thanks to the effect of inflation on groceries. Seeds to sow outdoors in April range from cabbage family members (broccoli, cauliflower, collard, turnip, mustard, radish) to leafy greens such as spinach, arugula and lettuce to root crops such as carrot and beet.

To round out your food plantings, you also can buy transplants of crops such as cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower. Stores also will be selling transplants of spinach, beet and other vegetables normally grown from seeds sown directly in garden soil, and they are a waste of your money.

An itchy sensation may mean you have a tick attached to your skin. These pests are quite active in April especially where rodents and deer come around.

You can avoid them by spraying your shoes with insect repellent before walking on your lawn. Or you can simply apply one dose of a granular lawn insect control product and be done with ticks for several months.

Pruning season is in full swing this month. It is one of the best times to prune juniper, holly and boxwood along with summer bloomers such as butterfly bush, vitex, panicle hydrangea and Japanese spirea.

As forsythia bushes finish flowering it is time to prune them by thinning out the oldest stalks and shortening overgrown stems. Of course you can also just cut the whole plant down to a height of 12 inches and allow it to rejuvenate.

Deadheading is another kind of pruning needed. Your daffodils, tulips and similar Dutch bulbs will appreciate it.

Houseplants have no business being outside in April, except for geraniums. Tropicals can go out for summer vacation starting next month when night temperatures are 60 and above.

Starting new geraniums is easy to do from seeds and stem cuttings or slips. To root cuttings, you snip off the upper six inches of a geranium stem and remove all flowers and flower buds along with its lowest leaves.

Then you insert the stem cutting into a small pot of a peat moss based potting mix and water sparingly. It should be well-rooted in a month.