Don Davis: Spring thoughts following Christmas cold snap

Butterflies and lawns are on the minds of readers. It seems thoughts of spring have taken root after the single-digit Christmas cold snap.

Q. Do you know when the butterflies return back in Virginia after the winter? — R.J., Evington

A. Monarch butterflies migrating up from Mexico should be here no later than May. Our Virginia state insect, the Eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly, begins emerging as a winged adult in May and June, though you may see it in April if the weather is warm. The best months for watching these and other butterflies are July and August when the heat is on and flowers full of nectar are abundant.

Q. Would you recommend this product for my yard? — M.H., Lynchburg

A. Yes. Your picture shows Jonathan Green’s Love Your Soil, also called Soil Food for Lawns in Hard Soils. It contains gypsum (calcium sulfate) which promotes aggregation of individual soil particles and good soil structure resulting in better air and water movement in the root zone of your lawn. Other ingredients include humate (from decomposed plants) and amino acids which stimulate microbial activity in your soil. This enhances availability of nutrients, and the ultimate result from a product like this would be a better root system, improved growth and resistance to drought. You can also use the product on vegetable and flower gardens.

Q. In your Dec. 11 offering, I was surprised to see you recommending a seed mixture that contains switchgrass. Once that stuff gets started it spreads and is dense at ground level. I doubt if any small animal can penetrate a patch of it. I have been killing it where I find it on my acreage. — R.L., Goode

A. In that column I was reviewing some possible gifts for gardeners and mentioned Wildseed Farm’s seed mixture called Wildlife Habitat Blend. Switchgrass, a heat-loving, sod-forming, native perennial grass was a key component of the ancient tall grass prairies that farmers replaced with corn in places such as Iowa and Illinois. It is vigorous and can become weedy and invasive in certain habitats. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s plant fact sheet says switchgrass’s “stiff stemmed upright growth is rated excellent for upland bird nesting, brood rearing and winter cover.” It is good for rabbits in need of a habitat, as well as quail and pheasants. The seeds of switchgrass provide nutritious food for quail, pheasants, turkeys, doves and song birds. Switchgrass has a role to play in gardens planted to attract butterflies as it provides habitat for small butterflies called skippers. Species such as Delaware, Dakota and Arogos skippers lay eggs on the plant and their larvae feed on its leaves. Skippers serve as a food source for many creatures, including birds, mammals, reptiles, spiders and praying mantises. After reading your comments, I will not be planting any switchgrass in my flower beds, but I may establish a plot of it at the edge of my yard where its spread can be controlled with my lawnmower.