New vegetables released for the 2023 season appear to have some good features. A few of them could become garden favorites.

Rise and Shine hybrid, a straight neck, yellow summer squash from Burpee Seeds, has a unique vertical growth habit that will be much appreciated in smaller gardens where space is at a premium. If supported with a stake or tomato cage, this revolutionary squash will grow four feet tall and three feet wide instead of sprawling all over your garden. A packet of 25 seeds is $6.95 at www.burpee.com.

Rosy red cowpeas with a meaty flavor and creamy texture grow on Sea Island Red Pea from Sistah Seeds (www.sistahseeds.com). This important Gullah Geechee heirloom from coastal Georgia is used in dishes such as Hoppin John, and you can buy 95 seeds for $4.

Sashimi cucumber is fully gynoecious and parthenocarpic. In other words, it produces cucumbers without pollination and all the flowers are female. This cuke is a 12-inch-long Asian type with small seed cavities and sweet flavor. You can get 100 seeds for $5.75 from Johnny’s Selected Seeds (www.johnnyseeds.com).

Among the new squashes is Butterbaby, a miniature butternut measuring six inches, just the right size to feed two people. High Mowing Seeds sells 10 seeds for $4.95 (highmowingseeds.com).

Goldilocks is a unique acorn squash with a bright orange rind which allows it to double as a decorative autumn centerpiece before you eat it. The vigorous plants can yield over 10 squashes each and they have a rich, nutty flavor. Price is $3.84 for 25 seeds from Harris Seeds (www.harrisseeds.com).

Strong and compact jalapeno pepper plants called Megatron produce huge fruit measuring more than four inches long. Best of all, this pepper has resistance to bacterial leaf blight and several other diseases. You can get 25 seeds of this hybrid pepper for $2.90 from Twilley Seeds (800) 622-7333).

Another new vegetable of interest is Strela Green lettuce from Seed Savers Exchange (www.seedsavers.org). Its long, slender and pointed bright green leaves coming from a star-shaped rosette make this lettuce a candidate for vegetable gardens, flower beds and containers where it will mix well with pansies, violas and dill. You can get 250 seeds of this loose leaf lettuce for $3.75.

Napa cabbage, an Asian specialty, normally is green. Now, there is Purple Express from Korea by way of Renee’s Garden Seeds (www.reneesgarden.com), a cabbage with extremely high levels of anti-oxidants. Its dense, crunchy heads stand one foot tall and they are deep purplish red throughout. Their tangy and crunchy leaves are tasty in stir fries, salads, dips, cole slaw and kimchi. You probably do not need 85 heads of cabbage but you will get that number of seeds for $3.69.

Baker Creek Seeds, known for its international selections, has a new okra called Burmese. It has large pods, tender and spineless. You can have 30 seeds of this heirloom from Myanmar (formerly Burma) for $3.25 at www.rareseeds.com.