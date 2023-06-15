Summer vacation is good for people and houseplants. After a long winter stuck indoors, everyone will benefit from some fresh air.

Summer’s oppressive heat is no problem for houseplants. Most of them originated in tropical and subtropical climates with stifling heat and humidity levels.

They benefit from high light levels when outdoors, and their leaves get rinsed with every rainfall. Watering is convenient and easy when houseplants stay outdoors in summer where you can hose down their leaves and soak their soil without having to worry about making a mess.

Repotting can be a messy operation and it is always best done outside your home in summer. You also may need to top dress houseplant pots with fresh potting mix when the old soil shrinks with age.

Leaching the salt accumulations out of your houseplants’ soil can prevent leaf burn. It is a matter of watering heavily and waiting a few hours before watering again to flush the dissolved salts through the pot’s drainage holes.

All houseplants need fertilizer and summer is a perfect time to give them a dose. You have many products to choose from including soluble powders, time- release granules and organics such as worm castings and biosolids.

Pruning and pinching work well in summer as the heat makes new growth appear rapidly to conceal unsightly wounds made by clippers. Leaves that dried up over the winter and still cling to the stalks of plants like yucca, dracaena and aglaonema can be cut off to give the plants a neat appearance.

Houseplants need an area protected from wind and close to your garden hose. Most of them will avoid sunburn and its bleaching effects if you locate them where they get some morning sun and shade for the rest of the day.

Many exceptions exist and they include cacti and succulents which thrive in sun. Your pincushion cactus, barrel cactus and prickly pear cactus will be satisfied in sun all day, but Christmas cactus, an epiphyte native to treetop environments, prefers some shade.

A sunny spot is also the place for flowering tropicals such as Chinese hibiscus and mandevilla. Foliage plants suitable for sunnier locations include elephant foot tree, rubber plant, yucca, schefflera and Norfolk Island pine.

The warm conditions of summer are helpful if you plan to increase your supply of houseplants through propagation. Cuttings and divisions are quick to develop new roots in the heat.

Stem cuttings or slips stuck in pots of a peat based potting mix will be effective for propagating dumb cane, dracaena, ficus, aglaonema, philodendron, geranium, pothos, arrowhead vine, begonia and Christmas cactus.

Division works well for peace lily, snake plant, ferns and bromeliads. Cleaning up after taking the plants out of their pots, dividing them and repotting is no problem if you do it outdoors.