Don Davis: Summer leaves show signs of insect activity

In summer, tree leaves show a variety of holes, spots and insect activity. While most of them present no threat to tree health, some do.
Q. Two of the big oak trees in my mother’s back yard in Amherst County seem to be failing. I am attaching a picture of some leaves. What do you think? — V.C., Amherst
A. It looks like her oaks have a fungal disease called anthracnose, as well as one of the dozen kinds of leaf spot diseases known to occur on oak trees. The dark, elongated lesions bordered by the leaf’s veins suggest anthracnose, a disease common on oak, maple, dogwood and other trees after a spring season with excessive rain. Your picture also shows small irregular blotches of dead tissue and ragged holes typical of leaf spot, another fungal disease related to the wet weather. Managing these diseases is a matter of collecting the leaves from your mother’s trees when they fall in autumn and disposing of them to reduce the amount of fungal material in the area and, hopefully, prevent further infections next year.
Q. We had 24 emerald green arborvitae planted along our driveway. Over time, too much water has killed a couple of them. Bagworms got one this spring.
I just noticed the others are slowly being taken over by the same worms. I would hate to lose these trees. Is there anything I can do to save them at this point? They are about 12 feet tall. — S.M., Charlotte Court House
A. The older the bagworms get, the more resistant they are to insecticides. Back in June, when the bagworm eggs hatched, the young larvae would have been easiest to control. You could spray now with insecticides labeled for use in organic agriculture, such as spinosad and Dipel. Conventional insecticides, such as Sevin, are another option. Bagworms have the potential to build up rapidly because each female lays up to 500 eggs in her bag, and newly hatched larvae can get around by blowing on the wind.
Q. Our Japanese maple is approximately 29 years old. This last week, we noticed a grouping of leaves gathered together like a cocoon all over the tree. We could see a small head of some type of bug. We could hear them munching and we saw the cocoons moving. Could you please tell us what type of bugs they are and how to get rid of them? — T.U., Lynchburg
A. Bagworms construct their bags using the leaves of whatever they are eating, so they will look different on a Japanese maple than they do when feeding on the evergreens they prefer such as juniper, arborvitae, cedar and Leyland cypress. To control them without spraying, you can cut their bags from the tree with scissors and put them in your trash can. Being careful to find and destroy every single bagworm is most important due to this native insect’s ability to lay huge numbers of eggs.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
