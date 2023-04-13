Roses and creeping Charlie have been on the minds of readers, along with frosted boxwoods and a cobblestone lawn.

Q. Is it too late to cut back Knock Out rose bushes? — B.M., Lynchburg

A. April is a good time to prune shrub roses such as Knock Out. They will bloom heavily in May and throughout the summer if you prune them this month.

Q. In my yard we have an Encore azalea that needs to be moved to another location. When is the best time to transplant this beautiful shrub? — D.G., Lynchburg

A. Spring and fall are excellent times for transplanting azaleas. April is better than May as cooler temperatures are less stressful for the plants once they are transplanted.

Q. I planted some New Gen boxwoods at my church in Amherst. We experienced some light tip burn the first winter after planting them in March 2021. This past winter was particularly hard on the plants, bleaching the foliage on all outer surfaces, with inner leaves staying green and healthy. I am in the process of deciding what to do. — K.S., Amherst

A. Your boxwoods will lose their injured leaves and produce new ones this spring. To make them look better, you could trim off the discolored leaves and any dead twigs.

Q. The severe cold snap we had at Christmas time seemed like it caused my lawn to heave up irregularly, giving it a cobblestone effect. I normally apply an anti-weed and feed this time of the year but I feel the lawn needs a rolling with a heavy roller. It is something I would do after a good rain to have the most flattening effect. Also in consideration is aerating. My question is in what order should the above three procedures be done? My wife and I enjoy your weekly articles. Twice a week would be even better. — S.V., Lynchburg

A. Rolling followed by aerating and applying weed and feed will be effective.

Q. Can you tell what this tree is? It has gotten huge! Probably 40 feet tall and at least 20 feet wide. It is growing up among four paradise trees. I look forward to watching this beauty bloom every year. I hope you can identify it from these pictures. It blooms were pinker a few days ago. The tree never bears any fruit. — C.H., Lynchburg

A. You have a volunteer cherry tree. It probably got started when a bird ate one of the tiny bitter fruits produced by a Yoshino or other ornamental cherry tree and then deposited the fruit’s seed in your yard.

Q. I have a serious problem in my yard with the spread of creeping Charlie. Do you have any recommendations for getting rid of it without killing everything else? — C.M., Lynchburg

A. Your weed, also known as ground ivy, is difficult to control. Ordinary lawn weed control products only suppress it. To eliminate ground ivy, you have to spray with a product containing triclopyr. It works best in April.