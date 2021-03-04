Don Davis: The season for blooms begins

Flowering season is coming soon. Among the early bloomers are crocus, forsythia and boxwood.
Q. I saw these curious white balls on a branch of a 55-year-old boxwood in Amherst County this morning. What could they be? Is something going to hatch out? — V.C., Amherst
A. Your picture shows the round club-shaped flower bud clusters produced on American, English and other boxwoods when they reach maturity. Big boxwoods can have thousands of tiny flowers, enough to give the whole plant a greenish yellow cast in March and April. They have a sweet and pervasive fragrance most obvious on warm spring days, and boxwood's shiny black seeds may result in volunteer seedlings sprouting around the parent plant. Years ago, I saw hundreds of baby boxwoods in a Lynchburg yard growing as thick as crabgrass under an old bush.
Q. I have multiple areas in my yard that are so shaded by oak and maple trees that the grass does not grow. I would like a recommendation as to what ground cover I should plant in these areas. Currently, moss is very happy there but the soil is eroding and I would like something with more height but low maintenance. It also should be something the deer won't like. — M.E., Lynchburg
A. If you could encourage the moss to spread and perhaps buy more mosses to plant, you would have a deer-proof, zero-maintenance evergreen ground cover. In the dry shady environment under your trees, you also may consider perennials such as hellebores (Lenten and Christmas roses), lily of the valley and native yucca (Adam's needle), which takes on an attractive drooping growth habit in shady locations. Another option is to let tree leaves to cover the ground and even bring in additional leaves to create a foot deep layer of them. For spring color, you could plant hundreds of daffodil bulbs under the layer of leaves.
Q. Is there a spray or granular weed killer that can be used on hairy bitter cress now to keep this awful weed from spreading later in spring? — L.N., Lynchburg
A. In lawns, you can use any brand of post-emergence lawn herbicide product sold for control of broadleaf weeds, such as clover, and they come in both liquid and granular forms. In other areas, you can easily pull up cress by hand or dig it up because the weed has a small taproot and no runners or rhizomes. Its tiny white flowers develop into seed pods that burst explosively when ripe, launching seeds up to 16 feet away and giving rise to alternate common names such as shot weed. Also known as land cress, this edible member of the mustard family has a mild peppery flavor that is non-bitter and tasty in salads, soups and sandwiches. Its nutritious leaves contain antioxidants, vitamin C, calcium, magnesium and beta carotene. Harvest your bitter cress in places where there is no chemical use or significant amount of pet waste.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.