Don Davis: The season for blooms begins

Flowering season is coming soon. Among the early bloomers are crocus, forsythia and boxwood.

Q. I saw these curious white balls on a branch of a 55-year-old boxwood in Amherst County this morning. What could they be? Is something going to hatch out? — V.C., Amherst

A. Your picture shows the round club-shaped flower bud clusters produced on American, English and other boxwoods when they reach maturity. Big boxwoods can have thousands of tiny flowers, enough to give the whole plant a greenish yellow cast in March and April. They have a sweet and pervasive fragrance most obvious on warm spring days, and boxwood's shiny black seeds may result in volunteer seedlings sprouting around the parent plant. Years ago, I saw hundreds of baby boxwoods in a Lynchburg yard growing as thick as crabgrass under an old bush.

Q. I have multiple areas in my yard that are so shaded by oak and maple trees that the grass does not grow. I would like a recommendation as to what ground cover I should plant in these areas. Currently, moss is very happy there but the soil is eroding and I would like something with more height but low maintenance. It also should be something the deer won't like. — M.E., Lynchburg