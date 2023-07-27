Insects live in a world where life is short. Some get hunted down by predators while others become hosts to parasitoids (parasites) in a way that brings to mind the movie “Alien.”

Lady beetles or ladybugs are cute enough to be easily recognizable by most people whether or not they have a garden. This is the one predator you can see in a lawn or garden on a daily basis, particularly in spring and early summer when plant growth is tender and it is covered in aphids sucking out sap.

Along with the familiar adult lady beetles, you may see their alligator-like larvae actively running around wolfing down aphids. And you could also see their immobile yellow and orange pupae stuck to a leaf.

Shiny black ground beetles about an inch long get very little notice. They live in dark places under rocks and debris and are actively mainly at night.

These predators protect your potatoes by eating the eggs, larvae and pupae of Colorado potato beetle. They are general feeders found in flowers and vegetables while hunting for cutworms, root maggots and aphids.

Soldier beetle is rusty orange with black spots at the tips of its forewings, and you often see it feeding on the pollen and nectar of various annual and perennial flowers. Also known as a Pennsylvania leather wing, it resembles a lightning bug and for protein, it eats root maggots, aphids, caterpillars and other soft-bodied insects.

Another familiar predator is praying mantid (mantis). Our gardens have native Carolina mantids as well as Chinese mantids and those from Europe (Mantis religiosa).

Right now mantids are two inches long. By autumn, they could be as much as six.

Assassin bugs are common in gardens at this time of year. They insert their long curved beak into another insect and suck out its juices, and they have a nasty bite when handled.

When insects become parasitized they begin to feel bad and slow down. Having their bodies turned into a nursery for another insect’s young ruins their plans to continue feeding on your plants.

The best example, found in many tomato plantings every summer, is braconid wasp. Many kinds of braconids are out there feeding on a diversity of insect pests ranging from flea beetles and cucumber beetles to armyworms and corn earworms.

The one braconid wasp you are sure to see on your tomato vines sooner or later looks like grains of white rice sticking out of the back of a huge tomato hornworm. These are the wasp’s pupae and they need to be protected so that new adult parasitic wasps can be born.

So small you hardly see them, the wasps do not sting people. They lay eggs into the bodies of other insects and their larvae eat them from the inside.

Insects such as these work without recognition in most gardens. Their greatest value is in controlling pests that might otherwise tempt people to apply pesticides to protect their plants.