Don Davis: Time for a little something new?

Q. I am researching evergreen shrubs to replace some badly overgrown and declining American boxwood that have been removed. They were not diseased, they just had not been maintained. The replacement would be at the entrance to the church I attend (or attended prior to COVID-19). I found some NewGen boxwood developed by Saunders Brothers Nursery. The particular cultivar I am interested in is Independence, maturing at about three to four feet tall and wide. I am looking for something that does not require a lot of maintenance because our congregation is mostly "old." This one looks promising. Do you know anything about it? I also was considering Sky Pencil holly for planting behind the boxwood. However, I ran across an article by you indicating this would not be a good choice for our location due to poor soil conditions. You suggested Emerald Green arborvitae and the problem with that is its habit of developing more than one leader and separating under a snow load. What is your opinion of Hicksii yew? I have one here that I keep pruned to seven feet. — K.S., Amherst