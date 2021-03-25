Don Davis: Time for a little something new?

Landscape plants change over the years. This could be the time to take out the old and put in the new.
Q. I am researching evergreen shrubs to replace some badly overgrown and declining American boxwood that have been removed. They were not diseased, they just had not been maintained. The replacement would be at the entrance to the church I attend (or attended prior to COVID-19). I found some NewGen boxwood developed by Saunders Brothers Nursery. The particular cultivar I am interested in is Independence, maturing at about three to four feet tall and wide. I am looking for something that does not require a lot of maintenance because our congregation is mostly "old." This one looks promising. Do you know anything about it? I also was considering Sky Pencil holly for planting behind the boxwood. However, I ran across an article by you indicating this would not be a good choice for our location due to poor soil conditions. You suggested Emerald Green arborvitae and the problem with that is its habit of developing more than one leader and separating under a snow load. What is your opinion of Hicksii yew? I have one here that I keep pruned to seven feet. — K.S., Amherst
A. Independence NewGen boxwood is a good choice for your older congregation because it is a low-maintenance evergreen with tolerance of boxwood blight disease and resistance to boxwood leaf miner. Sky Pencil is a Japanese holly known to have problems with root rot when grown in heavy clay soils. Hicksii yew would be a fine choice if you can prune the plant enough to keep it from reaching its mature height of 20 feet. The 2021 catalogs from Proven Winners and Wayside Gardens have a slender new arborvitae called North Pole that may meet your needs. There is also Paul Saunders' favorite boxwood, Dee Runk, an upright conical variety known to perform well in sun or shade.
Q. In the Feb.14 edition of The News & Advance, you mentioned some special roses. We are getting ready to replace several roses and would like to know where we can get the ones mentioned in your article. Any help would be greatly appreciated. — E.W., Lynchburg
A. Those new roses can be found in catalogs from mail order companies such as edmundsroses.com, jacksonandperkins.com, regannursery.com and wilsonbrosgardens.com. Local retailers may carry a few of them but I am not too optimistic about that.
Q. My husband and I enjoyed reading your article about trees and would like to know if you can give us similar information about beech, poplar and hickory trees. That's what we have in most of our woods. — D.G., Lynchburg
A. The average life span of beech is 300 years; for poplar, it is 250 and for hickory, it is 200. Maximum life span for beech is 400 years; for poplar, it is 450 and for hickory, it is 300 years. You can find this information plus other tree facts at Virginia Big Trees at www.bigtree.cnre.vt.edu.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.