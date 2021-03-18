Don Davis: Time to make decisions on your vegetable garden

The time of year has a great effect on your best choices for planting. Cool season crops to plant this month and next include broccoli, cabbage, peas (snow, snap, shelling), lettuce, spinach, arugula and onion.

Once May arrives, your choices shift to warm season vegetables such as tomato, pepper, cucumber, squash, corn and beans of all kinds. Then, later on in August and September, it is time to repeat the spring plantings for autumn harvest.

Length of harvest period is worth keeping in mind as you plan a vegetable garden. Harvest comes and goes quickly with lettuce so you need to keep planting more seeds every three weeks from now until Labor Day.

Planting just once is enough where pepper and eggplant are concerned. Due to diseases and insect pests, you will definitely have to plant cucumber and squash several times to have a long term harvest.

A single planting of tomatoes may produce ripe fruit from July to October — if you are lucky. Because their harvest season usually is cut short by diseases such as early blight, it is always a good idea to plant a late crop of tomatoes in June.