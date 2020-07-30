Don Davis: Time to make preparations for fall

As summer winds down gardeners shift gears and prepare for autumn. They also enjoy fresh food featuring their homegrown herbs and vegetables.
Peppers are ready to pick as soon as they get to a size similar to the peppers you see in stores. You can eat them green or after they reach full maturity and turn colors ranging from red, orange and yellow to purple, white and brown.
Accumulated sugars give mature peppers excellent flavor and their lively colors make your meals more enjoyable. Allowing all of your pepper fruits to reach full maturity, however, could stress the plants and reduce their potential for producing more peppers.
This week is your last chance to sow more cucumber seeds with the expectation of harvesting before frost sets in. You probably need to replant after weeks of cucumber beetle attacks and prolonged dry weather with extremely high temperatures that caused cucumbers to turn bitter and tough.
It always is best to harvest cucumbers before they grow as big as ones sold in stores. For premium quality, you want to pick when they are less than full sized, before their seeds get big.
August is planting time for many other vegetables including the cold hardy crops that will put food on your table through fall and winter. The list includes cabbage (green, red, savoy, Chinese), cauliflower, broccoli, mustard, turnip, collard, kale, kohlrabi, lettuce, endive, arugula, creasy salad, mesclun, spinach, beet, carrot, radish and also beans and squash — if you sow seeds right away.
Basil plants are ready for replacement after going to seed and getting a case of downy mildew disease. Other herbs to plant now are cilantro, dill, parsley and chive.
As the days grow shorter, chrysanthemum plants begin to enter flowering mode. There still is time to pinch their stems and apply fertilizer to maximize their performance.
Fertilize your roses and asters this month to prepare them for the autumn blooming season. This is the year’s final feeding for roses.
Catalogs have begun to arrive in the mail featuring flower bulbs for spring color. Now is the time to order from the catalogs to ensure you are going to get the tulips, daffodils and hyacinths needed for planting in fall.
It is time to consider the autumn lawn care season and what your grass may need. Timely actions for August run the gamut from getting a soil test done at Virginia Tech to spreading lime to controlling weeds in places where you need to plant grass seed in late summer.
Being outdoors on an August night gives you the opportunity to enjoy the sounds of insects singing in the trees. The seesaw-like cadence of common true katydids is most obvious, more so than the noises coming from false katydids and crickets.
Male katydids do the singing and they often synchronize their songs. One group of synchronized males will seem to answer another group of synchronized male katydids by singing the same song but with different timing.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!