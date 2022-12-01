Don Davis: Time to wrap up the year's garden activity

The time has come to wrap up the year’s garden activity indoors and out. It also is time to think about next year’s gardens.

Poinsettias and other potted holiday flowers are fresh from the grower and ready to take home from the store. It is important to shop for them early in the season before they get stressed by a retailing process often characterized by neglect.

Christmas cactus is the best value in winter flowering houseplants. It lasts for decades and blooms every year without much more than occasional fertilizing and watering.

You may notice several unusual colors of Christmas cactus for sale because breeders have been busy with it. While its flowers originally were just pink, magenta and scarlet, you now can also get the plant in yellow, purple, orange, peach, apricot, salmon and white.

Foul odors coming from your vegetable storage area probably mean something is going bad. Before winter sets in be sure to check on your boxes and trays of onion bulbs, potatoes, garlic and winter squashes to see if anything is rotting.

The same could be said of stored dahlias, elephant ears and gladiolus. However, most gardeners just leave them in the ground and hope for a mild winter.

December is one of the best months for pruning shrubbery such as abelia, arborvitae, beautyberry, boxwood, butterfly bush, cherrylaurel, cotoneaster, euonymus, juniper, photinia, privet and yew. Tall roses can be cut down to four feet to prevent wind and ice damage.

The pruning method known as thinning is perfectly suited for collecting sprigs of boxwood for holiday decorations. It involves cutting out stems the thickness of a pencil to create holes for sunlight and air to penetrate the leaf canopy and maintain plant health.

Southern magnolia leaves are another possibility for indoor display and this month is one of the best for pruning these stately native trees. Any kind of holly tree with red berries is fair game for collecting twigs and branches, though you better do it before a flock of hungry robins shows up and devours them all.

While you are outdoors, you may notice weed seedlings sprouting among your pansies, spinach and garlic. This would be the time to pull them up or use a hoe in the garden while the weeds remain young and easy to eliminate.

You also may notice the leaves of spring bulbs such as daffodil growing out of the ground prematurely and standing several inches tall. This is normal and it does not mean that freezing weather will hurt your flowers.

Any spring bulbs sitting around unplanted need to go in the ground this month. Tulip, daffodil, hyacinth and the others must have time to develop a good root system before they bloom.

The last of the tree leaves will fall this month with many of them settling in low areas and bare spots in your lawn. Mature oak trees shed all of their leaves in fall while younger oaks hold theirs until spring.