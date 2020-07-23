Don Davis: Tomato troubles plague gardener

As tomato harvest season approaches, gardeners are inspecting vines on a daily basis. Some like what they see and others do not.
Q. Here are some pics of my beautiful Bodacious tomatoes. Can’t wait.
— A.G., Lynchburg
A. It looks like you have heavy clusters of perfectly shaped and very large green fruit just about to begin turning red. Bred and introduced to the market this year by the venerable W. Atlee Burpee seed company, Bodacious does look interesting and its picture graces the cover of Burpee’s 2020 catalog.
When I read about this tomato’s “heirloom aromatics and tangy tomato sweetness,” I had to try it and now there is one in my garden too. The catalog says it produces “eight to 10 spectacular fruits per week and a bold, audacious 40 to 50 per season per plant.” It also makes claims of excellent blight resistance. We will see.
Q. Something, I assume birds, is eating the tops of my tomato plants. This happened last year also. Is this normal and is there anything I can do to prevent it? Two pictures are attached.
— B.P., Lynchburg
A. Your garden appears to have a sturdy fence around it so wildlife, such as groundhogs, can be ruled out. Birds are not known to eat tomato vines. Another winged creature, tomato hornworm, is probably to blame. July is the main month for hornworm activity and each of their grossly oversized, four-inch-long caterpillar larvae can eat huge amounts of tomato stems and leaves.
When finished feeding, hornworms burrow into the soil where they spend most of the year as a brown pupa. They come out in spring as a hawk moth, flying from one garden to another, laying eggs on tomato plants.
Q. Attached are a couple of pictures of a distressed vitex plant that was planted a couple months back. It appears to be in pretty rough shape. A little history on this plant: Last fall, I had about 15 different plants (vitex, spirea, winter jasmine, abelia, etc.) planted in a new planter bed in my back yard by a professional landscape company.
All of the plants took hold and looked good this spring. Not too long into spring, one of the three vitex plants died. The landscaper replaced it with a new one. The attached pictures are of the most recently planted vitex. Any idea what could be happening?
— B.L., Forest
A. Your photos show wilted leaves on vitex, a large summer-flowering shrub with purple flowers native to western Asia. When the whole plant wilts like yours, a root problem seems likely. Poorly drained soil is one thing that hurts vitex, and it could be that the soil where you planted it has bad drainage.
Watering too often and planting too deep also can cause a fatal wilting condition. If there is a black walnut tree nearby, perhaps the toxic juglone coming from its roots is hurting your vitex.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
