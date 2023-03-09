The approach of spring brings questions to mind. It also makes readers want to grow and eat fresh vegetables.

Q. The Tasty Green cucumbers you recommended to me are fantastic and I will plant more this year. Thank you for introducing me to them. I was disappointed in how all my peppers performed last year, including the Ukrainian pepper called Leysa. However, I saved its seeds and will try to start new plants. What do you think is the best date to sow pepper seeds? Attached are photos of the two yews you advised me to cut down to a height of three feet. I am pleased with how they have sprouted fresh growth, but I am wondering if I should trim those new shoots so they will send out more shoots, and produce thicker and denser foliage? — K.T., Lynchburg

A. Last summer, peppers developed some bacterial leaf spot disease during rainy periods, and it caused certain varieties to lose their leaves and quit producing. The best time to sow your Leysa and other pepper seeds is March through May. Trimming the new shoots definitely will make your yews more thick, dense and bushy. Buds found at the tips of their stems contain a hormone called auxin which inhibits the growth of buds below the tips. Trimming off the stem tips removes the source of auxin, allowing buds to produce abundant growth lower down on the yews’ stems and branches.

Q. Compact weeds that are now blooming. Will they produce seeds after being sprayed with weed killer? Thanks. I enjoy your articles each week. — N.R., Lynchburg

A. The small lawn and garden weeds now blooming are mainly henbit, hairy bittercress, dead nettle and veronica (speedwell). If sprayed with a post emergence broad leaf weed killer such as Trimec or Speed Zone early enough in spring, the weeds will produce far fewer seeds than normal. How effectively you can prevent weeds seeds from developing by spraying depends on the stage of seed growth at the time of weed killer application, the weed killer’s ingredients and the species of weed. Some weeds produce seeds better than others after being sprayed.

Q. Last year, my lawn had patches of crabgrass. When will its seeds begin to germinate this spring? I am thinking of using a crabgrass prevention product before the weed starts. — B.H., Amherst

A. The year’s first crabgrass plants will begin life when the soil warms to a temperature of 57 to 64 degrees at a depth of one inch. Although that usually happens in the middle of April in Lynchburg, it could come earlier than normal this year due to the effect of climate change which was responsible for our 80 degree weather in late February. Certain landscape plants serve as phenological indicators of when crabgrass seeds begin to germinate. Forsythia bushes come into full bloom just before germination. Seed germination is underway by the time dogwood trees bloom and it continues until autumn.