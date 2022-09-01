Don Davis: Want fall flowers? This month will be busy

September can be a busy month. This particularly is true if you want flowers and vegetables in fall.

Planting pansies, violas, chrysanthemums and other fall blooming bedding, and potted plants will keep you occupied. For long-term performance, be sure to buy them when their buds have just begun to pop open and show color instead of when the plants are in full bloom.

Many retailers also carry fall-blooming asters. These hardy perennials come in colors such as pink, blue and purple and pollinators go absolutely wild over them.

When asters are flowering, they literally are a bee hive of activity. You can enjoy loud buzzing sounds across your yard from dawn until dusk as insects feed on their flowers.

Asters attract hordes of honeybees plus carpenter bees, bumble bees and sweat bees, all of which are too obsessed with lapping up nectar to bother people. Skippers and butterflies fly back and forth among the aster flowers, while monarch butterflies tank up on nectar to fuel their long journey back to Mexico.

Warm soil temperatures and moderate weather make this month ideal for sowing grass seed. There is no better time than September for a variety of cultural practices, including fertilizing, liming and aerification.

Some grass seeds germinate faster than others. Kentucky bluegrass, one of the best turf grasses to plant in our area, can take three weeks to show any signs of germination after you sow the seeds.

Fortunately, the others germinate more readily. Tall fescue seeds germinate in a week or two while ryegrass seeds will sprout in less than a week at this time of year.

To be prepared for fall you need a supply of bulbs such as tulip, daffodil and hyacinth. You can buy whatever the local stores offer or visit websites such as colorblends.com, whiteflowerfarm.com and dutchbulbs.com to find formulated blends of bulbs that bloom together, specific varieties and other unique offerings.

Planting time for bulbs starts this month and ends around New Year’s. If you have deer and rodents in your garden, the best bulbs to plant are daffodils and other kinds of narcissus.

The time for planting vegetables is slipping away as the weather cools off. Seeds to sow in September include cold hardy crops such as spinach, lettuce, mesclun, mustard, kale, collard, creasy salad, radish and turnip.

National Indoor Plant Week starts in the third week of September. Perhaps that time is significant to remind everyone the houseplants you kept outdoors for the summer need to come indoors this month.

Geraniums and Christmas cacti have no problem with staying outside until the end of October when nights are in the 40-degree range. But most of the others prefer to return to the protection of your home when night temperatures dip below 60 degrees.

A stray spider or slug could come indoors along with your houseplants and that is OK. You do not need to spray for insects or take any drastic measures to prepare plants for the move indoors.