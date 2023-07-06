Boxwoods can grow from seeds. But to clone your boxwoods, you must propagate them from stem cuttings.

Q. I read somewhere that American boxwood cuttings transplant easily. I know they are slow growers, like all boxwood, but I am patient. I want to form a medium dense and medium height hedge six feet or so feet long and I have an American boxwood plant that needs pruning. If this is my answer to using the trimmings, should I use Rootone on the cuttings as I put them in the ditch? —S.V., Lynchburg

A. Rootone and similar commercial rooting hormone products dusted on the lower portion of a boxwood stem cutting are helpful but not essential. Virginia gardeners have been propagating boxwood from cuttings or slips for hundreds of years without access to rooting hormones. Cuttings need to be four to six inches long with about a third of the leaves removed. July is perfect timing for this activity, especially if you have extra trimmings.

Q. In my bay window there is a rattlesnake plant that I’ve had for a year and a half. It has already outgrown three pots. Can this be planted outside or is it strictly for indoors? — D.G., Lynchburg

A. Rattlesnake plant is a species of calathea, a native of Brazil with striking foliage. If you plant it outside and leave it for the winter, its goose will be cooked. You may want to anticipate further repotting or perhaps division followed by repotting. It has a vigorous system of rhizomes that sends new growth in all directions.

Q. We dug up and replanted a lot of iris plants. The deer pulled up a few of the roots. When do I cut back the iris? How close to the ground do I cut them? —B.W., Lynchburg

A. Your irises are probably bearded iris, the most common kind. Pruning their foliage is part of the division and transplanting process and it helps the plants deal with a traumatized root system cut short by the digging. Their leaves are cut back to about six inches tall.

Q. I heard you have a fig tree. I was beginning to wonder if mine was ever going to produce leaves. My fig finally did but it seems really late to me. What do you think? I put a lot of leaves around it in the fall to protect it from the cold, and I hope I didn’t smother it too much. — B.F., Lynchburg

A. Figs were very late to produce leaves this year, probably due to the single digit temperatures at Christmas time. They also had many dead branches. The fruit bearing wood of a fig tree is often killed when winter weather gets down to 5 degrees. Later this summer, the fig harvest will begin if all goes well. My figs were propagated from trees growing in the yards of Lynchburg residents Sam Williams and Ken Smith. Sam’s tree had less cold damage.