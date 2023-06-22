Pepper plants have begun blooming. Here are some facts to consider as you watch your peppers grow and anticipate eating them.

There are two broad categories of peppers. Sweet and hot.

Sweet bell peppers top the list of peppers popular in the United States and they were developed centuries ago by natives of Mesoamerica. Other common sweet peppers include bull’s horn varieties such as Carmen, an Italian frying pepper.

Christopher Columbus sailed across the ocean in search of a route to India to obtain spices, in particular black pepper. He landed in places where American natives grew hot chile peppers, and the chiles he brought back to Europe became an inexpensive and widely popular substitute for black pepper.

Peppers are an ancient food. People have been eating them since 7,500 B.C.

Those who eat spicy chile peppers live longer than those who do not. A study of these anti-oxident, anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial vegetables at the Cleveland Clinic found that hot chile consumers have a 25% reduced risk of premature death.

The word chile refers to a hot pepper (or member of the Capsicum genus). On the other hand chili, a similar word, is the state dish of Texas, made with pungent chiles, tomatoes, beans and meat.

Chiles come in various pod types. These include ancho used in chile rellenos, pasilla for mole sauce and serrano for pico de gallo.

With experience, you can discern subtle flavors in chiles, much as you can with fine wine. Their flavors range from the chocolaty mulatto to the sweetish ancho and smokey chipotle.

Chile peppers get their heat from compounds called capsaicins. They show up in various products such as pain relievers, deer repellents and pepper spray to protect against muggers and aggressive animals.

The world’s hottest chile is Carolina Reaper, according to Guinness World Records. Habanero is very hot and Trinidad Scorpion and Ghost peppers are even hotter, but neither comes close to Carolina Reaper.

The spiciest chiles grow in hot places such as the deserts of California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. Tabasco peppers, originally grown on Avery Island in Louisiana, now come from farms in Central America.

Spicy flavor depends on more than genetics. Hot weather and environmental stress can also contribute to pepper pungency.

Mild weather is best for sweet peppers. Temperatures above 90 degrees cause their flowers to drop off without making fruit.

Pollinating insects are not necessary for peppers because each pepper flower has both female and male flower parts (stigma and anther). However, many kinds of bees feed on pepper flowers and their movements will enhance pollination and pepper yields.

All peppers turn red, orange or some other color as they mature. This indicates a high sugar content and maximum flavor.

New Mexico State University has a Chile Pepper Institute (www.cpi.nmsu.edu) where you can buy seeds of many new and heirloom peppers, chile food products and chile merchandise. Proceeds from CPI sales go to fund chile research and education at the university.