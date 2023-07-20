Ticks and killer bees have been in the news. Both can be dangerous but the bees are not as bad as feared in 1990 when they first appeared in the United States.

Urban areas with growing populations of ticks were mentioned in “It’s Time to Be on Guard Against Bloodthirsty Ticks” written by Joseph Goldstein and published July 2 in The New York Times. It seems new kinds of ticks are showing up and native ticks are on the move.

The reddish brown Asian long horned tick, found in 38 Virginia counties including Amherst, is spreading fast. It was found in 19 states this year compared to only 11 states in 2019.

Unlike other ticks which prefer shady habitats and tall grass, the Asian long-horned tick thrives in sunny places and lives in mowed and manicured lawns, according to the Times. It has been detected in “extremely high densities” in parts of Staten Island and the Bronx and appears “to be displacing blacklegged ticks,” known as deer ticks that carry Lyme disease.

There is a good reason for the rapid spread of this tick which was first noticed in the United States in 2017. Females can reproduce without being fertilized by males.

One of Lynchburg’s most common ticks is the lone star tick. Rafal Tokarz, a tick researcher at Columbia University, said “Lone star ticks don’t even wait for you to brush by. I have seen them crawl toward me, crawling toward my boots.”

Blacklegged ticks require a healthy deer population to thrive. Adults feed and find their mates on deer hides.

March’s edition of California Agriculture included a peer reviewed article by Daniela Zarate and other University of California faculty. It examined “Thirty Years of “Africanized” honey bees in California.”

These so called killer bees spread from Brazil into Texas by 1990 and appeared in California by 1994. The bees sparked major concern because they defend their nests aggressively and swarms of them are known to kill people and animals.

Since their arrival in California, the bees (created in Brazil by crossing common European honey bees with bees imported from Tanzania and South Africa) have not been much of a problem. They have been breeding with California’s honey bees of European origin, making new generations of scutellata hybrid bees with high levels of hygienic grooming behavior that removes varroa mites, the most serious parasitic pest of honey bee colonies worldwide.

The authors of this study propose a name change. They suggest we should stop using names such as killer and Africanized bees and refer to them only as scutellata hybrid bees.

They are alarmed by the association of aggressive behavior with the term “Africanized.” In fact, Ethiopian highlands honey bees and some scutellata hybrids are quite docile.

Furthermore, the term associates negative characteristics (aggression, violence, otherness) with African identity. Many people are offended by “Africanized bees” and “we should move away from its use because it resonates with racist human tropes,” according to the article.