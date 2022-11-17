Don Davis: What's the best way to deal with yard full of leaves?

Dealing with a yard full of tree leaves is an autumn ritual. The best approach is to use them for something on your property rather than putting them in bags and having them hauled away.

Bagging and hauling leaves to the landfill is not the way to shrink your carbon footprint. It does nothing to fight climate change caused by greenhouse gases.

Lynchburg’s landfill takes in 2,000 tons of tree leaves every year and nationally the figure is close to 30 million tons. When buried in a landfill where oxygen is absent, the leaves decompose slowly and produce methane, a greenhouse gas much more harmful than carbon dioxide.

A more earth-friendly way to handle leaves is to allow them to decompose close to where they grew. For the good of your trees, you could let the leaves stay right where they fall and recycle the nutrients they contain back into the soil to feed tree roots.

This technique is said to create a habitat for various critters from caterpillars and slugs to crickets and earthworms. Unfortunately, it also may attract rodents and female ticks prepared to lay eggs.

Spreading a layer of leaves as a mulch in your gardens is another way to use them. They are better for mulching shrubbery and large perennials, such as peony, than for mulching shorter plants, such as liriope and creeping phlox, which could be smothered by leaves.

In a vegetable garden, leaves are best dug into the soil where they can begin to rot over the winter. When left on top as mulch in winter, they will resist decomposition and provide a protective cover for garden insect pests.

Leaves make an ideal summer mulch between rows of vegetables. They will prevent weeds, conserve soil moisture and keep your shoes from getting muddy.

Collecting leaves and turning them into compost to enrich your soil with nutrients and organic matter always is a good choice. You can pile them up in a corner of your yard and let them rot or put them in a compost bin of some kind.

Lawnmowers can also help with the leaves. To minimize your carbon footprint, you could use a cordless electric mower instead of a gasoline model.

The technique is to run your mower over the leaf covered lawn to chop the leaves into small pieces that will soon filter into the grass and decompose. Lawnmowers can tackle a layer of leaves six inches deep in one pass when the leaves are freshly fallen and dry.

Known as leaf mulching, this process was developed at Virginia Tech and Purdue where turfgrass scientists applied up to 4,000 pounds of leaves per acre of grass and observed no ill effects on lawn growth. Leaves contain tannic acid, though there is not enough of it to hurt anything.

Leaf mulching stimulates grass growth and inhibits weed growth. A study done at Michigan State University showed reduced numbers of crabgrass plants after three years of leaf mulching.