Explaining Realtors' designations

Many Realtors have letters after their name. They are called designations and each one is earned through education and experience.
Realtors get designations to demonstrate they’ve acquired considerable knowledge about certain niche areas, such as representing buyers and sellers, commercial real estate, running a brokerage and running real estate teams.
GRI: GRI stands for Graduate of the Realtor Institute. It is nationally recognized by the National Association of Realtors and considered the nation’s No. 1 real estate designation. GRI is earned by completing a rigorous educational program, including 92 hours of live course instruction. It only is available to members of the local, state and national associations of Realtors. GRI is recognized as the standard for real estate professionalism and knowledge.
CRS: The Certified Residential Specialist is the highest designation awarded to sales associates in the residential sales field of real estate. CRS recognizes professional accomplishments in both experience and education. There are currently more than 28,000 Realtors with the CRS designation.
ABR: Accredited Buyer’s Representative stands for the benchmark of excellence in buyer’s representation. ABR education provides the expertise needed for serving today’s home buyers. The ABR designation isn’t just handed out, it’s earned by reaching a series of benchmarks that demonstrate your superior skill set and advanced knowledge.
SRS: The Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) designation is a premier designation for agents who work primarily with sellers. The SRS is designed to increase listings, gain a better understanding of representing sellers and access to an array of member-only classes and resources. This designation is for Realtors who are just starting out, but have closed a few listings, as well as more experienced agents.
The National Association of Realtors and its affiliated Institutes, Societies and Councils provide a wide range of programs and services that help members increase their skills, proficiency and knowledge.
Designations and certifications acknowledging experience and expertise in various real estate sectors are awarded by the NAR and each affiliated group upon completion of required courses.
Ask you Realtor about designations.