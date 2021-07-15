Explaining Realtors' designations

Many Realtors have letters after their name. They are called designations and each one is earned through education and experience.

Realtors get designations to demonstrate they’ve acquired considerable knowledge about certain niche areas, such as representing buyers and sellers, commercial real estate, running a brokerage and running real estate teams.

GRI: GRI stands for Graduate of the Realtor Institute. It is nationally recognized by the National Association of Realtors and considered the nation’s No. 1 real estate designation. GRI is earned by completing a rigorous educational program, including 92 hours of live course instruction. It only is available to members of the local, state and national associations of Realtors. GRI is recognized as the standard for real estate professionalism and knowledge.

CRS: The Certified Residential Specialist is the highest designation awarded to sales associates in the residential sales field of real estate. CRS recognizes professional accomplishments in both experience and education. There are currently more than 28,000 Realtors with the CRS designation.